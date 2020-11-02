AMD Ryzen 5 5600X leaked benchmarks destroy Intel Core i5-10600k

Benchmarks for the new AMD Ryzen 5 5600X will absolutely flatten rival Intel Core i5-10600K in both single-core and multi-core performance, according to a new leak.

The Cinebench R15 CPU benchmark scores for the Ryzen 5 5600X are astounding, if the latest AMD leak posted to Twitter by TUM_APISAK is in fact true.

With a multi-core performance of 2048cb and a single-core score of 258cb, it absolutely blows away the competing Intel Core i5-10600K.

In our review of the 10600K, it achieved a single-core score on Cinebench R15 of 201cb and and a multi-core score of 1457cb.

This means, as Wccftech points out, that the 5600X is 42% faster than the competing i5-10600K in multi-core speed, and 25% faster in single-core performance –all while running at a slower clock speed and 60W less TDP, 125W to 65W.

(Image credit: Future)

Not only that, Team Red's 5600X also edges out the Intel Core i7-10700K in both multi-core and single-core performance, going by Wccftech's numbers.

(Image credit: wccftech)

Now, it has to be said, we haven't benchmarked the new Ryzen 5 5600X ourselves yet, so take Twitter leaks with a very unhealthy grain of salt, especially with numbers this over the top. Still, if AMD's latest CPUs deliver this kind of performance, it's a whole new ballgame.

Leaks show AMD scorching Intel in single-core performance, which is a BFD

AMD has built an advantage over Intel in terms of multi-core performance in the last couple generations, but the company has lagged behind Intel in terms of single-core performance for just as long.

This matters because single-core performance is one of the biggest selling points on an Intel Core CPU, since many applications, such as PC games, are optimized for single core performance. As such, if you're building a gaming rig, single-core performance is going to edge out multi-core performance every time.

So AMD coming in hot with the Ryzen 5 5600X like this would not just be a challenge to Intel, it'd be game over. With 25% better single-core performance at this price, AMD would snatch the crown from Intel in the most crucial metric used by gamers and creatives when determining which CPU to build a system around.

Like we said, we haven't run the numbers on the Ryzen 5 5600X ourselves (yet), but if the numbers we see in this leak pan out, boy howdy, Intel is in for a dark winter indeed.