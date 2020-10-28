AMD Big Navi live blog: is this the AMD vs Nvidia battle royale?

We have been waiting for AMD Big Navi, or more specifically RDNA 2, for months now. AMD's next-generation graphics card architecture has constantly been hinted to by Team Red as its answer to Nvidia at the high-end, supposedly providing true 4K gaming performance.

And, because it's the same architecture behind both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there is an idea that game developers will have an easier time optimizing for AMD's PC graphics cards, too.

But either way all of the rumors and speculation ends today, as AMD finally lifts the veil from its new graphics card lineup. Will there be competition all the way to the top? Will AMD have an answer to the supremely good-value RTX 3070? We'll just have to wait and see.

AMD Big Navi live blog: let's gooooooooooo

All times are in EST

[9:50am]: Alright, got some coffee and am functionally awake, can't wait to see whether or not AMD can live up to the expectations. Both the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 kind of blew me away, so it would be kind of awesome if AMD had a definitive answer.