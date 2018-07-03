Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 - 36 hours of deals start midday July 16

Amazon Prime Day 2018 was officially announced by Amazon this morning, confirming it to be a 36-hour event starting in two weeks' time on July 17.

That means Prime Day takes place a week later than usual this year, more than likely due to the World Cup Semi Finals taking place on the usual date. So this year Amazon Prime Day will take place on Tuesday July 17. That's not the whole story though, as the deals will actually kick off at midday the day before on Monday July 16 and carry straight through for 36 hours.

It's not just the UK, US, Europe and India getting involved either. Amazon Prime Day Australia is finally a thing as Amazon has also launched Prime as a service Down Under, just in time for Prime Day.

This looks set to be the biggest Prime Day yet with an Amazon statement claiming :

"Prime Day 2018 will feature 50 percent more Spotlight Deals and more than one million deals globally. Prime members will enjoy the biggest deals yet on Alexa-enabled products, including Echo, Fire TV, and Fire tablets this Prime Day — and starting today, members can save $100 on the Echo Show.

"Whole Foods Market joins the celebration this year with Prime Day deals and offers at all U.S. stores. New this year, members can shop Prime Day Launches – exclusive new items, content and special-edition products from hundreds of well-known and emerging brands."

Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer had this to say:

“Prime members will enjoy a day (and a half) of our best deals, with 36 hours to shop more than one million deals worldwide. New this year, members can shop exclusive Prime Day Launches from hundreds of brands worldwide, enjoy exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market and experience surprise entertainment events unboxed from giant Smile boxes in major cities. More than 100 million paid Prime members around the world will find our best Prime Day celebration yet.”

We've highlighted the aforementioned Echo Show deal below – that really is a fantastic offer – and you'll be delighted to know if's not just the US shoppers getting some early Prime Day deals. There are some great deals going on other items in the UK and Australia too and you can see them just a bit further down this page.

Don't forget, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy the exclusive Prime Day deals. If you're not already signed up, why not grab a free 30-day trial , which will keep you covered right through the sale and you can enjoy all the other benefits along the way too, like the Prime instant video streaming service and free super-fast delivery.

To get you in the mood, Amazon has a couple of early deals to get you going.

The early Prime Day deals for UK Prime members:

Amazon Music Unlimited - 4 months for 99p

This is a huge discount as Amazon Music Unlimited is usually £9.99 a month, or £7.99 a month if you're an Amazon Prime member. This Spotify rival boasts 40 million songs to listen to anywhere and anytime via the app. Naturally, you can use your Alexa smart speakers like the Echo Dot or Echo Show to request tunes too. This offer expires on July 31.

View Deal

3-month free trial for Amazon Channels - Discovery, Shudder, BFI and MGM

Amazon Prime video streaming service is already packed with loads of ace content to watch, but you add even more with a premium channel add-on. Now's a great time to try out a few extra channels too as the above options are available for free for three months. This offer expires on July 31.

View Deal

The early Prime Day deals for US Prime members:

Amazon Echo Show $129.99 (Prime exclusive)

Now that's how you kick off an Amazon Prime Day announcement! Amazon has just knocked $100 off the Echo Show, making it the cheapest it's ever been. You must be an Amazon Prime Member to enjoy this price though. Not signed up yet? Check out the 30-day free trial.

View Deal

The early Prime Day deals for Australian Prime members:

Amazon Music Unlimited - 4 months for $0.99

This is a fantastic deal as Amazon Music Unlimited is usually $11.99 a month. This Spotify rival boasts 40 million songs to listen to anywhere and anytime via the app. Naturally, you can use your Alexa smart speakers like the Echo Dot or Echo Show to request tunes too.

View Deal

Amazon Prime services have only just launched in Australia (seriously folks, get out there and watch Vikings, The Americans and Into the Badlands already) but we're optimistic Amazon will decrease the Amazon Prime membership fee at some point as a brief special offer before Prime Day 2018 in order to bag a bunch of extra subscribers, and we've got our fingers crossed for a Rupee reduction on the Indian price too.