Amazon Glow is a kid-friendly device to video chat and play games with family

The Amazon September Event had an entirely new product for kids - and not, it’s not just a new Fire tablet. Instead, the Amazon Glow is a device that focuses on video chatting and playing games with family.

The device looks like Amazon rearranged a tablet’s features to ease frustration for younger kids while minimizing what else you can do on the device: it stands up like a cordless phone, with an 8-inch LCD display on the front for video chats, and at the top, a projector that projects a 19-inch screen on a flat surface directly in front of the Glow.

In practice, kids will start a video call and play games or interact with whoever they’re calling with. On the other end, parents or friends will tap on their tablet to interact with the shared digital playspace that the Glow projects in front of its user.

And yes, there’s parental controls - kids can only call numbers and contacts that parents set up, while a big switch on the right side lets parents or kids shut off the camera and microphone.

Amazon will open an SDK for developers to make Glow software to a limited set of partners in 2022.

