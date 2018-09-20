Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) release date, price, news, and features

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) is the new version of the most basic Alexa-powered Echo speaker, and was announced by Amazon as part of the Amazon 2018 device lineup. It retails for $49.99 (£49.99 / AU$79), and offers a better design along with new features.

The circular hockey-puck-shaped speaker has a more refined look, with a fabric finish this year (you no longer have to buy that fabric Dot case add-on).

The speaker itself will be more powerful, according to Amazon, and still retains its line out and Bluetooth connectivity for both physical and wireless connections.

Here's everything we know about the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen.

Don't worry, it's not this big

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) release date is October 11 – but you can pre-order it today at the links below.

It has the same RRP as the previous, 2nd-gen, Echo Dot: $49.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK and AU$79 in Australia – although that Dot was often on sale for less, and will certainly be cheaper now.

Want more sound? Amazon Echo Sub release date and price announced

Design and features

The new Amazon Echo Dot 2018 looks a lot like the old Echo Dot, which is the most popular Amazon speaker, but now its hockey-puck-shaped circular body is wrapped in the fine fabric – the same fabric we've seen on the latest flagship Echo speakers.

It's more aesthetically pleasing for your home than the plastic gen 1 and 2 Dots, and comes in three colors: Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone.

It retains its basic form factor, but Amazon says there's a brand-new mic array for better performance; Alexa should be able to hear you better despite this diminutive speaker's size, with four far-field microphones to hear you from across the room.

The speaker driver is also much larger, going from 1.1 inches to 1.6 inches to deliver more powerful sound, lower distortion, and bigger bass; you'll appreciate the higher max volume out of the Echo Dot 2018.

The new Echo Dot is 70% louder than the gen 2, according to Amazon, and yes, it retains the physical 3.5mm output for connecting to an external speaker, along with Bluetooth for connecting to speakers wirelessly. So as before you can have Alexa play music through your own more powerful speakers without having to buy the more powerful, but more expensive, Amazon Echo.

And, of course, there's Alexa. You can ask the smart speaker to play music, answer questions, read news, set alarms, check the weather and more. You can also use it to control Alexa-compatible smart home devices, of which there are many in 2018.

Amazon supports a variety of music streaming platforms through the Echo Dot, including Amazon Music (of course), Spotify, TuneIn and a few others.

You can call and message anyone with an Echo device or the Alexa app, and it has the same drop-in features that debuted with the original Amazon Echo Show – and Skype is supposedly coming soon.