Alienware's first monitor is a gamer's dream screen

Alienware has made a name for itself in gaming PCs and laptops since its founding more than 20 years ago, and now the company has just announced its first gaming monitor at E3 2017.

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is the first official display to come from the PC gaming hardware maker. As its model name would suggest, this is a 24.5-inch gaming monitor and it has incredibly thin bezels that take after Dell’s UltraSharp line of displays.

Although, the monitor only offers a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080, it has a refresh rate of 240Hz and a 1 millisecond response time – both of which are indispensable for fast-paced games. Alienware also plans to offer two versions of the 25 Gaming Monitor, one supporting Nvidia G-Sync and the other AMD FreeSync.

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor will be available starting June 13 with FreeSync for $499 (about £390, AU$660) while Nvidia G-Sync comes at a higher $699 (about £540, AU$930) premium.

The Alienware Elite Gaming Mouse

Back in the game

Alienware also announced its return to peripherals with a pair of new gaming mice and keyboards.

The Alienware Advanced and Elite gaming mice have a shape that should be familiar to anyone who owned an Alienware TactX gaming mouse. Although they might look like Alienware’s last gaming mouse, these are modern peripherals.

The Alienware Advanced gaming mouse features tracking sensitivity up to 5,000 DPI and 9 programmable buttons. Meanwhile, the Alienware Elite gaming mouse is a step up peripheral that includes a 12,000 DPI sensor with up to 13 programmable buttons, a customizable weight system and magnetic sides grips. Users will be able to change the side grips on the Advanced gaming mouse for a different texture or even doubling the number of side buttons.

The Alienware Advanced Gaming Mouse will be available starting June 13 for $49 (about £40, AU$65) and the Alienware Elite Gaming Mouse runs for $89 (about £70, AU$120).

The Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard

The keys to success

Last but not least, Alienware has introduced a new pair of gaming keyboards that follow a similar naming scheme and a distribution of features as its gaming mice.

The Alienware Advanced comes with all the baseline features you’d expect from a gaming keyboard including KaiHua brown mechanical switches, dedicated media keys and macro keys. Along the front edge of the keyboard is also a zoned strip of lights that users can customize to their liking.

The Alienware Pro takes things up another notch with a volume wheel and 13 zone keyboard backlighting system, plus all the features found on the Advanced gaming keyboard.

The Alienware Advanced and Pro gaming keyboards run for $89 (about £70, AU$120) and $119 (about £90, AU$160), respectively. Both model will be available starting June 13.