After Windows 11, Microsoft is setting its sights on website builders

After introducing its free website builder back in February, Microsoft has announced a number of new features and integrations for Smart Pages which will make the service more accessible to small businesses looking to create their own online presence.

Previously users of the software giant's website builder were required to use the social and advertising tools in its Digital Marketing Center. Now though, Microsoft has announced a standalone mode for Smart Pages that allows anyone to create, edit and publish their own website without having to enter any payment information.

While not every business needs to advertise online, if a Smart Pages user does decide later that they want to do so, it's quick and simple to sign up for Microsoft Advertising to reach even more potential customers.

Smart Pages analytics

In addition to announcing a standalone version of Smart Pages, Microsoft has also introduced a new set of analytics tools to help businesses explore how users are interacting with their website.

With Smart Pages analytics, site owners will be able to track important metrics like page views and clicks. By tracking these metrics over time, they can see how the improvements and edits they've made to their site affect customer experiences. Additionally, they will also be able to gauge how their advertising activity is helping to expand their site's efficacy as well as its potential.

Finally, Microsoft has made it possible for businesses to create a Smart Page directly from their Bing Places account. This means that customers viewing their business on Bing Places will be able to go directly to their website where they can see even more information.

Businesses interested in testing out Smart Pages' standalone mode can sign up here to join the waitlist.