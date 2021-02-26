Affordable interactive treadmill, bike and mirror aim to challenge Peloton's crown

Pro-Form has launched an affordable new smart exercise bike, treadmill and mirror to make interactive home workouts accessible to more people, and challenge the big names.

Peloton is famous for its interactive smart exercise bikes and treadmills, but it's certainly not the only company in the game. ProForm, NordicTrack and FreeMotion all produce cycling and running machines that connect to iFit, which offers a very similar service, with interactive classes from hundreds of instructors.

ProForm's new Studio Bike Pro 22 costs $1,499 (about £1,000 / AU$2,000), and features a 22in touchscreen, and resistance that adjusts automatically in sync with iFit workouts. For comparison, the similarly-specced Peloton Bike Plus starts at $2,495 / £2,295 (about AU$3,200).

The entry-level Peloton Bike starts at $1,895 / £1,750 (about AU$2,400), but lacks the swivelling screen and only offers manual resistance adjustment.

(Image credit: ProForm)

The ProForm Pro 9000 treadmill also has a 22in HD touchscreen, plus a cushioned belt to reduce impact on your joints. iFit trainers can automatically adjust the speed of the treadmill during workouts, and it costs $1,799 (about £1,300 / AU$2,300).

The Peloton Tread costs $2,495 / £2,295 (about AU$3,200), with a similar belt and a larger 23.5in touchscreen. The Tread Plus (only available in the US) costs $4,295, and features a 33in screen. It also has a slatted running platform that's intended to feel more natural than a standard treadmill.

Finishing off the set, the ProForm Vue is a full-length 58.2 x 20.4in mirror and 22in HD touchscreen display. As you work out, you can watch and match the iFit trainer's form. The Vue costs $1,499 (about £1,000 / AU$2,000).

(Image credit: ProForm)

Membership fees

Whichever equipment you opt for, you'll need to take into account the ongoing membership cost for interactive classes. This is an extra rolling fee on top of the initial price of the bike, treadmill or mirror.

If you choose ProForm, you can take your pick from three different iFit subscriptions: an annual family plan for up to five people, which costs $396 (about £280 / AU$500) per year, a monthly family plan for $39 (about £30 / AU$50) per month and a yearly individual plan for $180 (about £130 / AU$230) per year.

If you decide to go for Peloton hardware, you'll need the Peloton All Access subscription, which costs $39 / £39 per month, and covers everyone in your household.