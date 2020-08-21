Adobe apologizes for Lightroom Mobile update that deleted photos and presets

Just two weeks after Canon's cloud service lost some users' images, Adobe has dropped a similar clanger with a Lightroom Mobile update that has wiped some photos and presets.

Unfortunately, the iOS update – which has now been succeeded by a new one that fixes the issue – has permanently deleted some users' data, with Adobe admitting in a recent post that it's "not recoverable".

The issue isn't a hugely widespread one, with the problem only affecting "some customers who updated to Lightroom 5.4.0 on iPhone and iPad" and only those who used the free version of Lightroom mobile without a subscription to the Adobe cloud.

Adobe was also keen to stress that "no assets in the Lightroom cloud were lost or are at risk" and that "Lightroom mobile on Android, Lightroom desktop on macOS and Windows, as well as Lightroom Classic are not affected".

That won't be much consolation to those who did lose data though, with one customer claiming on Reddit that they lost at least two years' worth of photo edits from the Lightroom update.

To hell and backup

The whole episode is another timely reminder to follow the '3-2-1 backup rule' – in other words, keep at least three separate copies of your photos, with two backup copies kept on different storage media (be that an SSD or cloud service).

While apologetic to those affected, Adobe issued a subtle reminder to this effect on its statement. It said "we know that some customers have photos and presets that are not recoverable" and it knows "how frustrating and upsetting this will be to people affected and we sincerely apologize".

But it followed this up by saying that "some customers affected by this issue might be able to use iPhone and iPad backups to recover photos and presets".

In this case, iCloud backups could have saved the day for some of those hit by the Lightroom Mobile issue. But if you're looking for recommendations on different backup options for other devices, check out our in-depth guides on the best cloud storage for photos and the best portable SSD too.