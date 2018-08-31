AC Milan vs Roma live stream: how to watch Serie A football online

Live stream AC Milan vs Roma - where and when Friday, August 31 is the date for AC Milan vs Roma, taking place in the famous San Siro stadium. Kick-off is 8.30pm locally, which is 7.30pm BST, 2.30pm ET, 11.30am PT and 4.30am Saturday AET.

Two of Italian football's biggest clubs meet in Serie A this weekend, and we're here to help you live stream AC Milan vs Roma no matter where you are in the world.

AC Milan are yet to get off the mark in Serie A this season, having lost 3-2 to Napoli on the opening weekend and not played last week. That makes the visit of Roma all the more important on Friday, and star striker Gonzalo Higuain will no doubt be desperate to get off the mark after joining from Juventus this summer.

But Roma have a talented new Argentine forward of their own, with Javier Pastore now in the ranks. He's already netted this season, as has strike partner Edin Dzeko, suggesting the Romans have plenty to trouble their hosts in the San Siro.

The stage is set for a cracking Serie A contest and you can grab a live stream of AC Milan vs Roma by following the instructions below.

If you're in a country that's not showing live Serie A action on TV – don't sweat. With a VPN service you can connect to channels from a country that will have the match, enabling you to live stream the matches you want to see, wherever you are in the world.

Best of all, VPNs are extremely easy to use and we've rounded up some of the best platforms you can use below:

How to stream AC Milan vs Roma live in the UK

Little-known subscription service Eleven Sports has nabbed the Serie A rights from BT Sport, meaning Italian football has a new home in the UK. Kick-off for this one is at 7.30pm BST. It offers two different subscription options − a £5.99 monthly pass and a £59.99 annual pass, but if you sign up for an annual pass before midnight on August 31, you’ll only need to pay £49.99 for the year. You can also sign up for a seven day free trial of the service, which would obviously mean catching the Milan vs Roma without paying a penny. With your account, you can view games via the Eleven Sports website or through its app, available on iOS and Android. If you're outside the UK, you can still catch the Eleven Sports coverage by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and tuning in that way.

How to watch AC Milan vs Roma: US live stream

In the US, ESPN has the rights for this season's Italian football and AC Milan vs Roma kicks off at 2.30pm ET and 11.30am PT. You will need to be a subscriber to streaming service ESPN+ to watch the game. You could also stream with services like Sling and Fubo – each of which has a free trial. And a VPN will let you access any of these chosen services if you're outside the US this weekend.

How to watch AC Milan vs Roma: Canada live stream

Streaming service DAZN ($20 per month) has acquired rights to show Serie A in Canada this season so get subscribing if you want to catch AC MIlan vs Roma and more Italian football throughout the season. Kick-off for this one is 2.30pm Toronto time.

How to watch AC Milan vs Roma: Australia live stream

BeIN Sports is the Serie A broadcaster down under, with kick-off for this one at 4.30am Saturday morning, so perhaps only the die-hards will make it. If you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIN Connect is the service you need.

