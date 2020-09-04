Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff live stream: how to watch US Open tennis anywhere

Novak Djokovic is the big favourite for the men's singles at the 2020 US Open, and the world No. 1 is looking every bit the lean, mean, winning machine we expected to see at Flushing Meadows. The Serb beat Damir Dzumhur in straight sets in the first round, then Kyle Edmund in four in the second, to book his place in this third round clash against German Jan-Lennard Struff. Today's match is scheduled for the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium - follow our guide to learn all the ways you can watch a Djokovic vs Struff live stream and catch all the 2020 US Open tennis online from anywhere this Friday.

Djokovic vs Struff live stream Novak Djokovic takes on Jan-Lennard Struff at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the US Open's biggest stage, tonight in the first of two evening session matches. Play is expected to get under way at around 7pm ET/4pm PT, or roughly midnight UK time. Full live streaming and TV channel details for the match are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Djokovic last won the US Open in 2018, defeating Juan Martín del Potro in straight sets in the final. That win secured his third US Open title and put him on 14 Grand Slams - level with the great Pete Sampras. Novak has since added three more Slams to his haul, and he has a glorious chance of getting his hands on his 18th in New York next week.

With the only two men with more singles Grand Slam victories than Djokovic out of the running - Rafael Nadal having pulled out of this year's US Open because of safety fears, and Roger Federer nursing a knee injury that will keep him out of action for the rest of the year - the Serbinator is the clear favourite for the grand prize, and he's currently on a 28-game unbeaten run, stretching back to November last year.

Standing between Djokovic and a spot in the fourth round, which is where he was eliminated last year, is 29th ranked Jan-Lennard Struff. Djoko eliminated Struff on his way to victory at both the Australian Open and Western and Southern Open this year, and the German will be desperate for history to not repeat itself in Queens today.

The 30-year-old has never made it beyond the US Open's third round before, and he'll have to deliver the biggest upset of the tournament to do so this time. Friday promises to serve up another great night of tennis action at Arthur Ashe stadium, so read on and join us as we explain how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff online today and get a US Open live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch a Novak Djokovic live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to watch US Open tennis: get a FREE Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff live stream in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Novak Djokovic is in action at midnight tonight, in the first of today's evening session games at Arthur Ashe Stadium. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff free: live stream US Open tennis in America

In the US, coverage from Flushing Meadows comes courtesy of ESPN and ESPN 2 - today's Novak Djokovic game is being covered by ESPN from 7pm ET/4pm PT. As ESPN is a cable channel, this means you'll need to be a subscriber to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff online - or have a good over-the-top streaming service to call on. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a US Open live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. That's much less than the competition and WAY less than cable! Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Murray vs Felix live stream: how to watch today's US Open tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the US Open on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but again, they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. As in the US, Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff is set for a 7pm ET/4pm PT start. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream the US Open 2020 and watch tennis online in Australia

To watch the US Open, all you really need to know is that ESPN has the rights to live stream tennis in Australia and will be broadcasting the 2020 tournament. The channel is available on pay TV courtesy of Foxtel and the action generally starts Down Under at 2am AEST each day, though the Friday evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium starts at 9am on Saturday Australia time, which is when Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff will start. This is actually great news for cord cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN coverage in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch some of the event for free this August. Better still, free-to-air SBS Viceland will also get in on the action from Wednesday, September 9, which is when play switches to a 2am start. This means that Aussie viewers can make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to tune in. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.