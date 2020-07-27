7 new TV shows on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video this week

As July comes to a close, this week is probably Netflix's biggest of the month. The Umbrella Academy season 2 is this week's biggest new streaming release, but long-time favorites like Last Chance U and Sugar Rush are also back for new seasons over the next few days.

Elsewhere in the world of streaming services, Disney Plus has two notable original releases, including a visual album from Beyoncé, and the return of the Muppets in a new TV series. Amazon Prime Video users won't miss out on new content this week, either, with a new true crime series that'll draw attention to one of the most high-profile drugs murder case of the 1980s.

Below, we've rounded up seven very different highlights of the week in streaming that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. Find something to add to your watch list, and enjoy.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix's popular adaptation of the dysfunctional superhero family comic finally returns this week after a wait of more than a year. Following the events of the first season's finale, The Umbrella Academy season 2 sees the Hargreeves siblings sent back to the '60s, and scattered across Texas, where they've each started to live new lives apart from each other. Now, they must reunite to face yet another world-ending threat.

Check out our review of The Umbrella Academy season 2.

Streaming on Netflix from July 31

Muppets Now (Disney Plus)

This new Muppets series promises 'unscripted mayhem', and is a welcome family-friendly distraction from our current world situation. If you've enjoyed any Muppets-related content over the past four-plus decades, you'll probably know the deal by now, and new episodes are rolling out weekly on Disney Plus.

Streaming from July 31 on Disney Plus

Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix)

Netflix's acclaimed sports documentary series is back this week, with a season focused on the team at Laney College in Oakland, California, led by coach and local legend John Beam. Expect lots of drama on and off the field.

Streaming on Netflix from July 28

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy – Siege (Netflix)

A new interpretation of Transformers mythos, this is a TV series rather than a movie, and it's produced by Rooster Teeth, who animation fans might know from popular online series like RWBY. This first chapter of War for Cybertron promises to show the 'never before told' tales of the Autobots vs Decepticons civil war. If 2018's Bumblebee put you in the mood for some good Transformers content, after years of terrible movies, this is probably worth checking out.

Streaming on Netflix from July 30

Black is King (Disney Plus)

This week marks the release of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's 'visual album' Black is King, which is streaming anywhere that has Disney Plus. It'll feature music from The Lion King: The Gift album to mark that movie's one-year anniversary, and it spent a year in production, with a number of all-star music video directors helping to bring it to life as it was filmed across the world.

Streaming on Disney Plus from 31 July. Here's how to watch Black is King

Sugar Rush season 3 (Netflix)

Sugar Rush might be the best food-related show you're not watching on Netflix. Each week, contestants make dizzyingly ambitious desserts to try and delight a panel of judges, including cupcake queen Candace Nelson, MasterChef Australia's Adriano Zumbo and usually a guest star from a Netflix show you'll probably recognize. It's light, enjoyable viewing for your Netflix Watch list.

Streaming on Netflix from July 31

The Last Narc (Amazon Prime Video)

If you've already finished Fear City on Netflix and you're in search of a new true crime documentary, consider this series your next stop. It's about Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena, a DEA agent who was tortured and killed on the job as he investigated drug cartels in Mexico back in 1985. The details of the case – including how the US sought justice – make this well worth a look.

Originally set for release in May, the show was bumped back for unknown reasons, but Amazon US's listing page shows it as releasing from this Friday.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 31 July