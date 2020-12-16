5G network growth is already far outpacing 4G across the world

5G networks are already far ahead of 4G in terms of susbscribers as the world embraces high-speed connectivity, new research has found.

The number of 5G connections has reached 229 million in just under a year, four times the speed of 4G LTE subscriber growth, according to analysts at 5G Americas.

This continued expansion means that 5G is already the fastest growing mobile technology in history, despite facing the global challenges that 2020 has thrown at the world.

5G growth

Overall, the world added 225 million 5G subscribers between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020 according to data provided by Omdia. The figure also represented a 66% increase over Q2 2020, and is now expected to reach 236 million across the world by the end the year.

The same figure took 4G LTE networks four years to reach.

In total, Omdia found that there are now 143 5G commercial networks globally, a number which is expected to reach 180 by the end of 2020. 29 5G networks went live in Q3 2020 alone, showing the huge continued push for operators around the world to get connected.

The network growth has also been matched by the number of 5G-ready devices, with a recent Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) report finding that there have already been 519 5G devices announced, of which 303 were commercially available by the end of November 2020.

“The emergence of fast low latency 5G networks comes at an important time as people have shifted to working remotely. This historical re-adjustment clearly demonstrates the need for continuous mobile connectivity as social and physical distancing requirements have changed how we work, live and play," noted Chris Pearson, President, 5G Americas.

Despite the rapid growth of 5G, 4G LTE networks still boast strong performance, with 5.8 billion connections set to be live by the end of Q3 2020.

