5 new games on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC to play this weekend

Looking for new games to play this weekend? Then you’re in the right place. Sometimes you just want to spend your much-valued downtime checking out some newly released games.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up the biggest releases from this week across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. Some of these titles are even available to play for free as part of an Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus subscription.

So, without further ado, here are five new games that you should play this weekend.

New games 2021: upcoming game release dates for console and PC

Dodgeball Academia

(Image credit: Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

Available on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch

Released on August 5, and available on Xbox Game Pass, Dodgeball Academia is a colorful sports RPG that sees you stepping into the sneakers of a rookie dodgeball student Otto as he strives to become the ultimate dodgeball champion.

While dodgeball is obviously the heart of Dodgeball Academia, with players partaking in action-packed matches, Otto’s journey will also see players building friendships, making rivals and partaking in quests in classic RPG style.

Hunter's Arena Legends

(Image credit: Mantisco)

Available on PC, PS4 and PS5

Initially released in July 2020 for PC, Hunter’s Arena Legends made its way to PS4 and PS5 on August 3 - and is available as part of this month’s PS Plus free games offering.

Set in Ancient Asia, Hunter’s Arena Legends is a 30 player PvP and PvE battle royale, featuring a combat system centered on aerial combos and well-timed counters. Players will battle against a growing legion of demons that threaten to demolish the world as well as their fellow players. If you love a battle royale, but have grown weary of Fortnite, Apex Legends and PUBG, then Hunter's Arena is well worth a go.

Picross S: Mega Drive & Mark III Edition

Available on Nintendo Switch

Released on August 5, Picross S: Mega Drive & Mark III Edition sees Nintendo collaborating with Sega to bring iconic characters from the Sega Mega Drive and Sega Genesis to the nonogram puzzle game.

A character editor has been added to Picross S on Switch, with select characters debuting as Picross puzzles in the game. That means players can look forward to drawing 59 classic Sega characters from games including Golden Axe, Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage and Alex Kidd. If you’re looking for a laid-back Switch game to play this weekend, with a hint of nostalgia, then look no further.

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition

(Image credit: Wired Productions)

Available on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5

The Falconeer is an open-world aerial combat game that sees you taking on the role of a Falconeer, who soars the skies on a powerful Warbird, as they explore the secrets, and take part in brutal dogfights, throughout the pirate-fantasy open-world of The Great Ursee.

The Warrior Edition, released on August 5, bundles in an updated version of The Falconeer base game with both the The Hunter DLC, which adds a new player class, and the new Edge of the World DLC, which adds three new side quests and new boss encounters.

Starmancer (Game Preview)

Available on PC

From the publisher behind Stardew Valley, Starmancer is a strategy, base-building sim that sees you taking on the role of a powerful AI managing a space station. Starmancer is technically in early access, and is available as a game preview on Xbox Game Pass, but it’s well worth trying if you want to gauge whether you’ll pick up the full game on release.