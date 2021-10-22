2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch gets early Black Friday deal for students and teachers

Apple is renowned for offering great discounts on its products for students and educators, but it’s being beaten at its own game by The EDU Store, which is offering the brand new M1 Pro MacBook Pro at a cheaper price for those in education than even its own student-and-teaching-staff discount can offer. And that's before the Black Friday deals ramp up and kick in.

So long as you can prove you are in education, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro can be picked up for just £1,571.08 – a saving of 8%, or £137.72 under the Apple student discount standard price.

Today’s best MacBook Pro deal

Image 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Pro Chip: £1571.08 £1,708

Only just revealed days ago, this is a huge £137.72 saving over Apple’s student discount on the brand new MacBook, with its powerful, latest M1 Pro chipset, 14-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Note that you need to be a student or teacher in order to qualify for this deal.

It seems like Apple really took on any criticism of its more recent MacBook Pro models with the new 2021 versions. Full of ports, including a HDMI port and full-size SD card port, and dropping the battery-sapping and -used TouchBar, it seems to tick many of the boxes Apple MacBook fans have been after for years.

More MacBook Pro deals

Browse even more great MacBook Pro deals from around the web:

Image MacBook Pro (2020, 13-inch, M1) $1,299 $1,179 at Amazon

Apple blew us away when it launched the MacBook Pro with its own custom Apple M1 chip last year. Not only was it more powerful than most Intel U-series chips, but battery life actively blew us away. And right now at Amazon you can save $120 on the entry-level model. View Deal

Image MacBook Pro (2020, 13-inch, M1) $1,799 $1,499 at Best Buy

The MacBook Pro M1 is super powerful, but the entry level model doesn't have quite enough RAM or storage for us. However at Best Buy you can get this MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $1,499 which is a beefy $300 discount ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Image MacBook Air 2020 | $999 $949 at Adorama

For most people, the MacBook Air is the best Mac. It's more than powerful enough to get through all your everyday tasks, and has incredible battery life, so you won't need to live your life next to a charger. And, you can get a nice little $50 discount on it ahead of Black Friday at Adorama View Deal

