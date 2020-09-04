2020 PGA Tour Championship live stream: how to watch golf online from anywhere

Taking place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, the Tour Championship is the culmination of the 2019/2020 PGA Tour season, with just 30 players left from an initial FedExCup Playoffs field of 125 vying for one of golf's biggest prizes over the Labor Day weekend. As well as the trophy, there's also a cool $45m at stake this weekend, so read on as we explain how to get a 2020 PGA Tour Championship live stream and watch golf online from anywhere today.

2020 PGA Tour Championship live stream The Tour Championship is being held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia from Friday, September 4 through Monday, September 7. Coverage is solely enjoyed by NBC for this one, split between its Golf Channel and NBC proper, while in the UK Sky Sports has the rights once again. All the streaming and TV channel details you need to watch are below - and this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial offer will ensure you can watch your favorite golf feed wherever you are.

Runaway Northern Trust winner Dustin Johnson is favorite in this year's Tour Championship, thanks to his superb recent form and starting score of -10. Rahm, of course, is the other heavily fancied golfer this week, with the 25-year-old Spaniard coming off an incredible playoff win over DJ in the BMW Championship that saw both players sink otherworldly putts in a finish for the ages.

Dusty knocked down a crazy double-breaking downhill putt to force overtime on the 18th, but Rahm then drained a 66-footer on the first playoff hole to carry the day. Along with Collin Morikawa's PGA Championship-winning eagle back at TPC Harding Park, it was the highlight of the entire PGA Tour season.

However, as is the want of a tournament that only takes 30 players into the first tee box, the Tour Championship does have some notable absentees - Tiger Woods being the biggest name to fail to make the cut and Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood all also missing out.

It's still a grade-A field, though, with the quartet of Johnson, Rahm, Thomas and Morikawa having won seven of the last eight events they've been entered in. Alongside Rahmbo, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is Europe's other main hope this week, but last year's champ isn't just starting seven shots back on -3 - he's also expecting his first child and will be withdrawing if and when it arrives.

Baby and birdie drama on a long weekend? It must be the PGA Tour. Follow our guide below to get a PGA Tour Championship live stream and watch golf online today.

How to watch the PGA Tour Championship from outside your country today

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country PGA viewing options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch golf online using the same PGA live stream you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up - and are seriously affordable.

How to watch the PGA Tour Championship: live stream golf in the US

In the US, coverage of the Tour Championship is enjoyed by NBC, with coverage available on its Golf Channel offshoot and flagship channel. The Golf Channel is broadcasting rounds 1 and 2 from 1-6pm ET (10am-3pm PT) on Friday and Saturday, as well as providing early coverage of round 3 on Sunday (1-3pm ET / 10am-12pm PT) and round 4 this Monday (12-1.30pm ET / 9-10.30am PT). Streaming coverage is hosted on its website, where you'll need to log-in with details of your cable provider for access. NBC itself drives into things for the heart of the action on Sunday (3-7pm ET / 12-4pm PT) and Monday (1.30-6pm ET / 10.30am-3pm PT). How to watch the Tour Championship: live stream PGA Tour golf FREE without cable Cord-cutters can easily watch the 2020 PGA Tour Championshp online without cable. There are a number of options, but as an all-in-one solution, we'd highly recommend that most golf fans check out FuboTV. Fubo offers both NBC's Golf Channel and NBC's core offering for compete end-to-end coverage of the final event of the season and culmination of this year's FedExCup Playoffs. It costs $64.99 a month, which might sound like a lot, but golf fans can enjoy a mulligan this week thanks to the service's FREE 7-day trial - essentially meaning you can watch the Tour Championship and live stream PGA golf for free right now. Signing up for FuboTV is a tap-in, too, with the platform accepting a wide range of international credit and debit cards for quick online payment. You need to register with a valid email and provide your US zip code so you get the right local programming, but that's it - this isn't one of the services that ask for unnecessary personal details like your home address. Even better, Fubo makes cancelling easy if you decide it's not the right OTT option for you and even sends you reminders before your free trial expires so you don't have to pay anything you don't want to - check it out today. Get a PGA Tour golf live stream from abroad If you're a US resident out of the country and want to access one of the above options just like you normally would, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back home - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.

PGA Tour Championship live stream: how to watch all the golf in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to most events on your side of the Atlantic - and that includes the 2020 Tour Championship. Sky's live coverage is comprehensive throughout, starting on Sky Sports Golf at 5pm BST every day of the tournament (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday) and also being available on Sky Sports Main Event during peak times. Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to live stream the PGA Tour golf this week, while anyone else can take advantage of a Now TV Sky Sports pass - the best value of which is the Now TV Sky Sports month pass. Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for this tournament can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

Tour Championship live stream: watch PGA golf online in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can watch nearly all major golf events and this week's Northern Trust is no different. For early action, NBC's Golf Channel has a Canadian twin airing the same coverage that's available in the US - so rounds 1 and 2 from 1-6pm ET (10am-3pm MT/PT) on Friday and Saturday, as well as providing early coverage of round 3 on Sunday (1-3pm ET / 10am-12pm MT/PT and round 4 this Monday (12-1.30pm ET / 9-10.30am MT/PT) After that, TSN and CTV are both showing the final two rounds of action, picking up things on Sunday at 3pm ET /12pm MT (Pacific time) on TSN/CTV 2 for round 3. On Monday, there's PGA Tour Championship final round coverage on TSN/CTV 2 from 1.30pm ET / 10.30am MT. Best of all, those without cable can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. Remember that if you can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch the PGA Tour Championship: live stream golf in Australia

The most comprehensive golf streaming coverage Down Under is available through Kayo Sports - a great over-the-top service that offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, courtesy of partnerships with big-name pay TV channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. We've checked this week's Kayo listings and can confirm that the PGA Tour Championship is fully covered and Aussies can watch the climax of the 2019/20 golf season without paying through the nose. The substantial time difference means that all rounds of the Tour Championship go on air at 3am AEST this Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. If you can brave the less-than-sociable viewing times, Kayo can be had from just AU$25 a month and even offers a free 14-day trial, so you can watch PGA Tour golf online and catch all the drama from East Lake wherever you are. If it's linear TV you want to watch on, head for Fox Sports, which is channel 503 on Foxtel.

(Image credit: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

2020 PGA Tour Championship: 1st round tee-times and starting scores

Here are the groupings, tee-times and starting scores for this year's Tour Championship. All times are US Eastern Time (ET) and all players tee-off on the 1st hole.

What are the FedExCup Playoffs and how do they work?

As we've said, the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs are the three final PGA Tour events of this year's season: the Northern Trust, BMW Championship and Tour Championship. Taking place in August and September, the first one (August's Northern Trust) featured a traditional 36-hole cut and saw only 70 golfers from a field of 125 advance to the BMW Championship.

The BMW was held August 27-30 at the Olympia Fields Country Club just outside of Chicago, Illinois. The most important thing about this tournament is that is doesn't send anyone home after the first two rounds - but does ultimately slash the number of Tour Championship invitations to just 30 players, as per the FedExCup standings after its points allocation has been added.

FedExCup points are accumulated by players throughout the PGA season and are the basis of this standings system: winners of regular PGA tournaments earn 500, WGC event victors bag 550, and Major champions get 600. Finishing in the top 10 at a tourney also earns golfers points, as does making the 36-hole cut. Winning an 'opposite-field' PGA tournament is worth 300 FedExCup points. These are defined as competitions played at the same time, or 'opposite', golf Majors and WGC events - their inevitably weaker fields the reason they're worth so much less.

Things get turned up to 11 when the FedExCup Playoffs start, as these events are worth a whopping 2,000 points a piece - more than three Major wins. Once the final field of 30 is set for the Tour Championship, things somehow manage to get even more convoluted, as these final FedExCup standings are translated into a de facto handicap system. The No. 1 golfer tees-off the Championship on a score of -10, while those ranked Nos. 26-30 start from par.

There's no cut in the final event of the 2019/20 PGA Tour season, either, with the 2020 Tour Championship taking place September 4-7 at the East Lake Golf Club just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

This year, the top ranked player is Dustin Johnson starting on -10, followed by second-placed Jon Rahm on -8, third-placed Justin Thomas on -7 and so on until you reach nos. 25-30 and even par.

Last year, the winner of the whole shebang was Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who started in fifth place on -5 but surged past Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele on the final day to take home an epic $15 million winner's check along with his final score of -13.