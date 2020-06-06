2000 Guineas live stream: how to watch racing from Newmarket online from anywhere

Horse racing has made its way out of lockdown in time for one of the calendar's biggest events - the 200 Guineas at Newmarket race course. Read on to find out how live stream the 2000 Guineas for free and no matter where you are in the world.

With the sport resuming in the UK earlier this week after a 76-day absence following the coronavirus pandemic, the sport's first big meeting of the flat season has now arrived.

2000 Guineas cheat sheet This year's 2000 Guineas will this year take place behind closed doors at Rowley Mile, Newmarket. Coverage starts at 1.25pm BST on ITV on Saturday, June 6 with the race set to get underway at 3.30pm - that's 10.30am ET, 7.30am PT in the US and Canada, and 12.30am AEST late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in Australia.

Open to three-year-old thoroughbred colts and fillies, the 2000 Guineas Stakes is a one mile, Group 1 flat horse race which takes place annually at Rowley Mile in Newmarket. One of Britain's five Classic races, it serves as the opening leg of the Triple Crown, followed by the Derby and the St Leger.

The betting for this year's race is lead by some margin by Pinatubo, who is looking in good shape ahead of the run with star jockey William Buick onboard the Charlie Appleby trained horse.

Despite Pinatubo's odds-on backing, tipsters are expecting the race to be a very open affair with none of the field having seen much in the way of action these past few weeks,

Read on to find out how to watch all the action from Newmarket and live stream the 2000 Guineas, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch the 2000 Guineas Stakes: free UK stream

If you’re in the UK and you have a TV license, then ITV will be broadcasting from Newmarket from 1.25pm, with the main event set to take place at 3.35pm. If you prefer to watch the event on your computer you can stream it on ITV or on your mobile devices via the ITV player app. The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com - we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust! It's also a faster site, more responsive and with all the Freeview channels in one place. It's still free, too.

Watch 2000 Guineas online from abroad

If you do happen to be away from the UK for whatever reason, don’t worry. You can still tune in to ITV's coverage of the 2000 Guineas Stakes live from anywhere in the world.

The secret is to download and install a VPN , which will let you change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to ITV’s website or a streaming site like TVPlayer.com. Here's how to watch a 2000 Guineas live stream using a VPN in three simple steps.

1. Download and install a VPN

Of the hundreds of available VPNs, our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to servers, straightforward to use and secure. It's compatible with Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, and many other devices. What makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Even better, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of kit. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. Click connect, grab the popcorn and get ready to watch all the drama unfold.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the 2000 Guineas on ITV (use the links below).

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The service is free and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year's 2000 Guineas live. If you're on the go and prefer to watch the races from a mobile device you can also tune in via the ITV player app.

Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes 2020 runners and riders

As we've said, Pinatubo is the clear favourite to win Saturday's big race. Any Second Now is also heavily fancied and looks decent value for an each-way bet.

Rangy colt Arizona looks to be Pinatubo’s main threat according to punters, with the Coventry Stakes winner nestling in as second favourite, while the Andrew Balding-trained Kameko is also fancied having ended last season strongly.

1. Al Suhail | J: James Doyle | T: Charlie Appleby

2. Arizona | J: Ryan Moore | T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

3. Cepheus | J: Jim Crowley | T: Brian Meehan

4. Juan Elcano | J: Andrea Atzeni | T: Kevin Ryan

5. Kameko | J: Oisin Murphy | T: Andrew Balding

6. Kenzai Warrior | J: Jason Watson | T: Roger Teal

7. Kinross | J: Harry Bentley | T: Ralph Beckett

8. Military March | J: Hector Crouch | T: Saeed bin Suroor

9. Mums Tipple | J: Sean Levey | T: Richard Hannon

10. New World Tapestry | J: Adam Kirby | T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

11. Persuasion | J: Kieran Shoemark | T: Charles Hills

12. Pinatubo | J: William Buick | T: Charlie Appleby

13. Royal Dornoch | J: Tom Marquand | T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

14. Starcat | J: P. J. McDonald | T: Hughie Morrison

15. Wichita | J: Frankie Dettori | T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland