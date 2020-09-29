Xiaomi Mi 10T launch: how to watch the Xiaomi livestream

There's another Xiaomi event coming, and if you've lost interest in the company's product launches because they happen so frequently, this is still one you should pay attention to - because it's the Xiaomi Mi 10T launch event.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is the next big phone from the company, which is likely to be a specced-up version of the Xiaomi Mi 10 from earlier in the year. We're in fact anticipating three new phones - the 'standard' Mi 10T as well as a Lite and Pro model.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T launch is on September 30, and it kicks off at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST, so if you want to watch Xiaomi's newest top smartphone launch live, you're in the right place.

Xiaomi Mi 10T launch livestream

We know Xiaomi will host its Mi 10T launch livestream on YouTube, and it's set to go ahead on the link you can see above.

We'd expect the show to start briefly before the event properly kicks off. We're also expecting to see Xiaomi host the launch on other platforms, but at the moment this is the only easy to watch stream that we've seen ready and waiting.