Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants live stream: watch Challenge Cup final rugby from anywhere

Sixty-nine years after their last rugby Challenge Cup triumph, are Huddersfield now just 80 minutes from glory? Ian Watson's men face 19-time champions Wigan in the final, but despite the Warriors' historic dominance of this competition, the Giants may just have the psychological edge. Read on as we explain how to watch a Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants live stream in the 2022 Challenge Cup final from anywhere in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.
Date: Saturday, May 28
Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 12am AEST
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial (opens in new tab)
AUS live stream: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (FREE trial available)
Wigan and Huddersfield have met in the Challenge Cup final just once before. That was all the way back in 1920, and the team from West Yorkshire prevailed on that occasion.
The two sides warmed up for this one with a league clash two weeks ago. Louis Senior was the main man as the Giants ran out 32-22 winners, but Matt Peet fielded a young team and the contest promises to be far tighter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Huddersfield tore Hull KR to shreds in the semis and Wigan looked like they might emulate them when they raced to a 14-0 lead over St Helens, but the Saints flipped the tables in a flash before Liam Marshall snatched victory late on. There'll be no such margin for slackness in the final. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a free Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants live stream from wherever you are.
- More rugby: how to watch Premiership rugby
How to watch Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants: live stream Challenge Cup final FREE in the UK
The great news for rugby league fans in the UK is that Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants is set to be shown absolutely FREE on BBC One.
Coverage starts at 2pm BST on Saturday afternoon, ahead of a 3pm kick-off, and you can also watch the Challenge Cup final for FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).
BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Away from the UK right now? No worries:
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).
How to watch Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants from outside your country
If you're abroad this weekend and try to access your usual domestic stream of the rugby, you'll find that you can't. This is because of something called geo-blocking, which restricts content to a specific area or country.
You can get around this by using a VPN, which allows you to virtually relocate your laptop, phone or streaming device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.
Use a VPN to live stream Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to watch Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants: live stream Challenge Cup final rugby in Australia
Rugby league fans in Australia can watch the 2022 Challenge Cup final on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports, with Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants set to kick off at 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab). For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream all the action online through slick streaming platform Kayo (opens in new tab).
Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial (opens in new tab) to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AU$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.
Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Wigan vs Huddersfield rugby live stream should find that a good VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.
USA: How to watch Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants: live stream Challenge Cup final rugby
Rugby fans based in the US can watch Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants on the Peacock TV (opens in new tab) streaming service, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.
- Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now (opens in new tab)
If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab). Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN (opens in new tab) options for more details.