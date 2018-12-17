Where to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas: stream online from anywhere

Looking to stream The Nightmare Before Christmas this year? Then you’ve come to the right place to find out where you can do so. We’ll tell you which streaming services have the rights to show The Nightmare Before Christmas and how to watch the film - even if it isn’t streaming where you live.

The Nightmare Before Christmas - Fact File Year: 1993

Run time: 76 mins

Director: Henry Selick

Stars: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95%

While most Christmas classics warrant a viewing once a year, The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect film for both Halloween and Christmas since its story centers around Jack Skeleton and his quest to bring Christmas to Halloween Town.

After years of being the Pumpkin King, he opens a portal to Christmas Town and is fascinated by what he sees there. Jack convinces the rest of the town’s residents to help him celebrate Christmas and he even sends the naughtiest children of Halloween Town on a quest to capture Christmas’s most iconic figure 'Sandy Claws'.

If you haven’t see this Christmas/Halloween classic yet, then you’re in for a treat when the witches, vampires and monsters of Halloween Town turn the beloved holiday into something sinister.

So where can you watch it? Below we’ve rounded up the services that are showing the film in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Nobody putting on a Nightmare Before Christmas stream where you are. Well we’ve got a handy little trick to help you out there, too.

See also: How to watch and live stream the best sport and TV online from absolutely anywhere

Can I watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Netflix?

Despite the fact that it’s on both IMDB’s top 25 and Rotten Tomatoes’ top 50 Christmas movies lists, The Nightmare Before Christmas is not on Netflix in the US, UK, Canada or Australia. Don’t worry though as we’ll break down all of the other ways to stream or rent The Nightmare Before Christmas by country below.

Can I watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately this Christmas classic is not available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, UK, Canada or Australia. As we said before, don’t fret because there are plenty of streaming platforms which give you the ability to rent or even buy this film broken down by country below.

Where to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas in the US

If you live in the US and are a Hulu subscriber, then you’re in luck as it is the only major streaming platform showing The Nightmare Before Christmas this year. If a monthly subscription isn’t for you, here are all of the platforms where you can rent this Christmas classic:

Hulu subscribers - free

FF Freeform subscribers - free

Amazon - $2.99

YouTube - $2.99

Vudu - $2.99

Google Play - $2.99

Apple TV - $2.99

Fandango Now - $2.99

Where to stream The Nightmare Before Christmas in the UK

While Netflix and Amazon Prime Video may not be showing The Nightmare Before Christmas this year, there are actually quite a few streaming platforms in the UK that have the rights to stream this film. You can watch it on on Disney Life, for example, and Sky has the rights as well.

If you aren’t subscribed to any of these services, then here are the platforms where you can rent it for a one-off payment:

Sky Cinema (subscribers only, or £13.99)

(subscribers only, or £13.99) Now TV - £11.99 for one month

- £11.99 for one month Disney LIfe - £4.99 per month

Amazon - £2.49

Microsoft - £2.49

Where to stream The Nightmare Before Christmas in Canada

Unfortunately there are no streaming platforms showing The Nightmare Before Christmas this year in Canada. However, you can still rent the film from any of the platforms below:

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.49

YouTube - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Where to stream The Nightmare Before Christmas in Australia

Although the major streaming platforms are not showing The Nightmare Before Christmas this year, the film is still available for Foxtel Now subscribers. If you don’t fancy a monthly subscription then you can rent The Nightmare Before Christmas from any of these platforms with a one-off payment.

Foxtel subscribers - free

YouTube - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Microsoft - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Quickflix - $3.99

How to stream The Nightmare Before Christmas from anywhere in the world

If you’ve searched high and low where you live and just can’t find anywhere to stream the film, then we have a nifty trick up our sleeve that should be able to help.

The best way to watch it in your country is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express.

Streaming with a VPN is really easy to do, as well. Just follow the three steps below...

Step one: Download and install one of our top rated VPNs 1. ExpressVPN the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and 3 months free when you sign up

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great for the family

3. NordVPN SmartPlay tech makes Nord a great choice for streaming Read more: The best VPN service for 2019

Step two: Connect to a server where the film is streaming Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. It's super easy to do.

Step three: Head to the streaming service you want to watch on If you're already subscribed to the service (e.g. Netflix), then you're good to go. Otherwise you'll need to sign up - and don't miss out on any free trials.

Where can I watch using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the film from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Main image courtesy of Disney