Wales vs France live stream: how to watch Six Nations from anywhere

Fabien Galthie's men could take a significant step towards their first Six Nations title in 12 years as they take on Wales under the lights this evening at the Millennium Stadium. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Wales vs France live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK.

Wales v France free live stream: BBC iPlayer (may require a VPN)

France are the only team that remains unbeaten in the 2022 Six Nations after three rounds, having overcome Italy, Ireland and Scotland. The away side are favourites to keep up their 100 per cent record this evening against a Welsh side that remain vulnerable thanks to a string of injuries to a number of experienced players.

Wayne Pivac's hosts put up a strong showing in the second half against England at Twickenham, with the defending champs even looking set to pull off an unlikely victory in the closing stages after scoring three tries, but ultimately fell short with the game ending in a 23-19 defeat.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Wales vs France live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Wales vs France: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

Wales vs France is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT on Friday evening, with kick-off coming half an hour later. You can also live stream Wales v France on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Welsh-language coverage is also available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Wales v France from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Wales vs France from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN for BBC iPlayer

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. If you don't like ExpressVPN within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Wales vs France: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

Wales vs France is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with coverage starting at 7.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off on Friday evening. You can also live stream Wales vs France on RTÉ Player, which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

How to watch a Wales vs France Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch Wales v France on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 7am AEDT on Saturday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream Wales v France in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Wales v France game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 9am NZDT on Saturday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada