UAE vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifiers online from anywhere

It's sudden death in the Asian Football Confederation 2022 World Cup qualifiers as the UAE and Australia battle it out to remain in contention for a place in Group D at the finals in Qatar. The winner of this AFC fourth round match will go on to play an intercontinental game against Peru next week for the big prize. Read on to find out how to get a UAE vs Australia live stream, no matter where you are in the world - including ways to watch for FREE.
Date: Tuesday, June 7
Kick-off time: 9pm AST (local) / 4am AEST / 6am NZST / 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT
Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar
Free live stream: 10Play (opens in new tab) (AU)
After appearances at four successive World Cups, Socceroos fans are fearing a dark age for Australian football. Two wins from their past eight games means that even Graham Arnold's relentless optimism can't mask the team's shortcomings, and worse still, star man Tom Rogic has withdrawn from this clash due to personal reasons. The creative burden now falls on Aaron Mooy or Europa League-winner Ajdin Hrustic. Can they bring the big-game experience to the international stage?
The upside of having an entire squad that plays their domestic football in the UAE is that they've had two solid weeks together to prepare for this. Rodolfo Arruabarrena, who took up coaching duties in February, led the UAE to a stunning victory over South Korea to keep their World Cup dream alive. With all-time UAE top scorer Ali Mabkhout up front and set-piece specialist Omar Abdulrahman looking to make his return from injury, they can afford to sit deep and play on the break.
Whoever comes out on top will face Peru in a winner-takes-all intercontinental playoff. Follow our guide to get a UAE vs Australia live stream and watch this 2022 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere.
How to watch a UAE vs Australia free live stream
Channel 10 is the place to watch UAE vs Australia Down Under, which is great news because it's free-to-air.
What's more, you can also live stream UAE vs Australia on on-demand streaming service 10Play (opens in new tab). 10Play is free to watch for anyone in Australia. Sign-up with an Australian post code and away you go. Away from home?
Use a VPN to watch 10Play from abroad. (opens in new tab)
Now brace yourself for the bad news. UAE vs Australia is set to kick-off at 4am AEST in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, but all the same with the Socceroos' World Cup hopes on the line, it'll be worth staying up for.
If you're already a subscriber, the game is also being shown on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which costs $8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
How to watch UAE vs Australia from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a UAE vs Australia live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.
How to watch UAE vs Australia: live stream soccer in the US without cable
In the US, soccer fans can live stream UAE vs Australia on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), with kick-off scheduled for 2pm ET / 11am PT on Tuesday.
A subscription to the service starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab), which means you can watch the action without paying a cent.
Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (opens in new tab), the Halo TV series (opens in new tab), all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS.
Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).
How to watch UAE vs Australia: live stream football in New Zealand
Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch UAE vs Australia in New Zealand, but be sure to set an early alarm, with kick-off scheduled for 6am NZST on Wednesday morning.
Sky Sport subscribers can watch the game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.
Can I watch a UAE vs Australia live stream in the UK?
The UAE vs Australia match is not being televised in the UK.
If you're based in the UK that means you won't be able to watch UAE vs Australia live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as 10Play, Paramount+ or Sky Sport.
While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.