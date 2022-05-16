Southampton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Can Liverpool take the title race to the final day of the season? Fresh from securing trophy No.2 of the campaign, Jürgen Klopp's men face Southampton in their penultimate league game, knowing that anything other than three points would render their Herculean efforts over the past nine months futile. Win, and the dream is still alive. Read on to find out how to get a Southampton vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Southampton vs Liverpool live stream Date: Tuesday, May 17 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 12.15am IST / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton US live stream: USA Network via Sling TV discount Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It was so nearly the perfect weekend for Reds fans, who watched their team secure the FA Cup on Saturday night, and then saw league leaders Manchester City fall two goals behind against West Ham on Sunday afternoon. But the Hammers ultimately self-destructed to hand Pep Guardiola's men a precious draw, which means the title is still theirs to lose. But if Liverpool take maximum points from their final two games, and City drop points on Sunday, the trophy will be heading to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Southampton, who lost 4-0 to Liverpool in the reverse fixture in November, are hoping to give the St Mary's faithful something to smile about in their final home game of the season. Having lost eight of their past 11 games, they've got a lot of making up to do, and another abject showing may well decide the future of Ralph Hasenhüttl, who's a coach in demand.

Follow our guide to get a Southampton vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and its streaming service Peacock. Southampton vs Liverpool kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday afternoon, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you don't have the channel on cable, streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Southampton vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Southampton vs Liverpool from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Southampton vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Southampton vs Liverpool is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 7pm BST, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Southampton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League games in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Southampton vs Liverpool, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday afternoon. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which gets you all the games plus Champions League and Europa League action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Wednesday morning, so brace yourself for an early start. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Southampton vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 6.45am NZST on Wednesday morning. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. You also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Southampton vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League action online in India