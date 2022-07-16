South Africa vs Wales live stream: how to watch third Test rugby online and on TV from anywhere today, team news

An unexpectedly brilliant series comes to a head at DHL Stadium, as Jacques Nienaber turns to his battle-hardened A-team to get the Boks over the line against a Wales side that's provided nearly all of the standout moments of the contest. Wayne Pivac's men have already made history, but can they now become the first ever Wales team to win a Test series on South African soil? Read on as our guide explains how to get a South Africa vs Wales live stream and watch the Summer International rugby third Test online from anywhere.

When Dan Biggar and Co. set out on tour three weeks ago, nobody - not South Africa fans and certainly not Wales fans - would have expected there to be only four points between the two sides at this stage of the series. But Wales have performed heroically, and might well be two Tests to the good were it not for some questionable refereeing in the opener.

Having overcome a shoulder issue the skipper will start, as will Dillon Lewis, who's shaken off an elbow injury. Josh Adams' late try set up Wales' historic victory last weekend, and the Cardiff man takes the place of Alex Cuthbert, who's dealing with his own shoulder problem.

Nienaber has made 10 changes to the side that lost on Saturday, with Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Handre Pollard and Jaden Hendrikse and Trevor Nyakane the only players to keep a hold of their shirts. It's largely the same side that got the better of England in the World Cup final, and after last weekend's experiment, there's an overarching sense that this Test will be the true test of how these teams stack up.

A Wales victory would complete a clean sweep for the northern hemisphere, so follow our guide as we explain how to get a South Africa vs Wales third Test live stream wherever you are.

How to watch South Africa vs Wales: live stream rugby in the UK

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans based in the UK can watch the South Africa vs Wales third Test on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 4.05pm BST on Saturday afternoon. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Action at 3.30pm BST. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch South Africa vs Wales on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).

Watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a South Africa vs Wales live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a South Africa vs Wales third Test live stream from anywhere

How to watch Springboks vs Wales: live stream rugby in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans looking to watch Springboks vs Wales in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport Grandstand, with kick-off set for 5.05pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream South Africa vs Wales

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the South Africa vs Wales game in the US, with kick-off set for 11.05am ET / 8.05am PT on Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch South Africa vs Wales: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugger fans can watch the second Test between South Africa and Wales on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream South Africa vs Wales for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 1.05am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch South Africa vs Wales: live stream rugby in New Zealand