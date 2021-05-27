Sony State of Play May 2021: how to watch the PlayStation livestream

Sony's latest State of Play event is happening later today and, if you want to catch all the action live as it happens, then you're in the right place.

The State of Play event is taking place on May 27 (that's today), with Sony promising a first look at Horizon Forbidden West gameplay.

That means it's unlikely we'll get any PlayStation hardware updates or business updates during this stream – so don't expect to hear more about PSVR 2.

Want to catch all the action live as it happens? Read on for how to watch today's Sony State of Play livestream.

How to watch Sony State of Play livestream

The Horizon Forbidden West gameplay debut takes place on May 27 at 2pm PDT / 10pm BST / 5pm EDT (or May 28 at 7am AEST), with a "uniquely crafted countdown" taking place from 9am PDT / 5pm BST / 12pm EDT (or 2am AEST on May 29).

You can tune in via Twitch or YouTube, or watch all the action right here via the embedded video above.

The showcase is due to last 20 minutes, with 14 minutes of "brand new in-game action" featuring Aloy – captured on a PS5 – being shown.

Sony State of Play: what we expect to see

(Image credit: Sony)

According to Sony, this State of Play event will focus on Horizon Forbidden West, debuting gameplay from the highly-anticipated sequel for the first time.

The event is set to showcase 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, which means we're hoping to get a closer look at some new environments, enemies and weapons.

We're hoping that, in addition to shedding some light on what's new with Horizon Forbidden West – after all Sony has kept tight-lipped about it for 11 months now – that this showcase will also reveal the official Horizon Forbidden West release date.