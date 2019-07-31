Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 live stream: how to watch the big tablet launch live

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Note 10 in a week's time, but ahead of that, it seems we'll see a new tablet introduced. That's according to a teaser video, and it's expected to be called the Galaxy Tab S6.

Samsung is hosting a short event on its own website to introduce the tablet, and to ensure you can follow along with the launch as it happens we've put together a short guide to teach you how to tune in.

When is the Galaxy Tab S6 launch? It's today, Wednesday July 31. The event is set to start at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM BST or midnight AEDT on Thursday August 1. How long will the launch last? Expect it to be a short event as it's just about the tablet.

We're expecting a very high-end device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 powering the tablet and a wide variety of other top spec tech onboard. That should make it one of the best Android tablets on the market.

We won't know exactly what to expect until Samsung reveal it on a live stream though, and here's how you can watch that so you're one of the first to know all about it.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 launch

Samsung is hosting its live stream on its own website, and there's currently no sign of the company also providing ways to watch it on YouTube or Twitter.

Often those services are also included for Samsung's live streams, but considering this is just for a smaller product it's likely the company has opted to just keep it restricted to its own website.