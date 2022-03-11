Overwatch 2 beta signup: how to register to play the hero shooter sequel

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta is happening soon, which may be welcome news for those who've been excited to finally play the much-anticipated multiplayer shooter sequel. After an extended period of radio silence, not only are we about to learn more about Overwatch 2, but potentially get to play it for ourselves, too.

Announced via the official Overwatch Twitter account, no specific date has been given for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta just yet, but we do know it's happening in "late April." The tweet also mentions players will get to try out new heroes, maps and modes.

A follow-up tweet provides a breakdown of what players can expect to see in the PvP beta. These include new playable hero Sojourn, four new maps, a new mode called Push, a selection of reworked heroes from the first game and a new "ping" communication system that's likely to be similar to the one featured in Apex Legends.

We're interested to see how the new 5v5 format works out for Overwatch 2. The first game's team size was six, but now players may have to think a bit more carefully about team composition to maximize their chances of success.

Overwatch 2 beta: how to sign up

If you're eager to sign up for the Overwatch 2 beta, you can do so by first clicking the link provided in the tweet by the official Twitter account, which will take you to the Overwatch 2 beta sign-up page.

Once you're on that page, click the large "Opt-in Now" button, followed by the "Sign Up Now" button located at the bottom of the page. You'll then be prompted to sign in to your battle.net account to continue. If you don't have one, account creation is completely free, and can be done here.

Upon signing in, you've successfully registered your interest in joining the Overwatch 2 beta. That's right, you just need to sign in to your battle.net account and you're good to go. Keep an eye on your email inbox throughout March and April to ensure you know if you've been picked for a spot in the Overwatch 2 beta.

Do keep in mind that this is a closed beta, meaning that you won't be guaranteed access to the Overwatch 2 beta in late April. However, the official website does state that this will be just the "first" beta players will have a chance at accessing, hinting that more playtests (and maybe even open betas) will happen throughout the year.

Additionally, the first Overwatch 2 beta will be on PC only, and will likely be accessible through the battle.net launcher. Ensure you have that downloaded and installed ahead of time so you can jump into Overwatch 2's multiplayer action as soon as it's ready.