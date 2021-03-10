Oppo Find X3 launch: how to watch the brand-new smartphone unveiled live

It's nearly time for the Oppo Find X3 launch, so there's not long left until we hear about the next generation of premium Oppo smartphones. Soon, the pantheon of 2021 flagships will have a Find X3 device, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Xiaomi Mi 11.

The event is due to kick off on March 11 at 11:30 GMT, 3am PT and 6am ET - that's pretty early in the US, but Oppo doesn't sell its phones there, so we wouldn't recommend setting an early alarm just to tune in.

We're expecting to see an Oppo Find X3 smartphone as well as possibly a Pro model, a Lite device, and also a mid-range Neo (if last year's precedent keeps).

Various rumors suggest there won't be a 'standard' X3 though, and that maybe some of the phones will actually be rebadged Oppo Reno 5 devices, so there's some drama here. We could also see an Oppo fitness band unveiled.

The Oppo Find X3 and X3 Pro will likely be close rivals to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro when they launch, so it's definitely worth tuning in if you're a phone fan - and here's how.

How to watch the Oppo Find X3 launch

Oppo is hosting an online live stream, so anyone can tune in and watch the event, and thankfully the company kicked it off super early, so we can already share it with you above.

It's likely Oppo will also stream the event from its social media platforms, but with it being easily viewable via YouTube, you can probably avoid them. If you want, you can use YouTube to set a reminder too.

Closer to the Oppo Find X3 launch, we'll be hosting a live blog to keep you up to date with everything that's announced - check back for that nearer the launch event time.