OnePlus Nord 2 launch: how to watch the new mid-range OnePlus phone unveiling live

Approximately 17 seconds after the OnePlus Nord launched in 2020, rumors started circulating about the OnePlus Nord 2. Almost exactly a year on from that first phone, its follow-up is about to launch.

That's right, the OnePlus Nord 2 launch event is kicking off on July 22 at 7am PT

/ 10am ET / 3pm BST / 10pm ACT - that means there's less than 24 hours until we find out about the new mid-range OnePlus phone.

Although plenty of details about the phone have already been confirmed by the company - we know about its MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, 50MP main camera, 65W charging, the design and so on - there's a bit more we still need to know.

Namely, we need to find out the OnePlus Nord 2 price, so we know exactly which market tier it's aiming for, and which other devices we can compare it against. Hopefully, this will be confirmed at the launch event.

So how can you watch the OnePlus Nord 2 launch? Well, that's pretty easy.

How to watch the OnePlus Nord 2 launch

The easiest way to watch the OnePlus Nord 2 launch is through YouTube, and you'll find the placeholder video above will turn into the official live stream when the company begins its event.

Expect to hear all about the OnePlus Nord 2 during the launch, but don't expect this phone to be available in the US or Australia. The company didn't release its original OnePlus Nord in the US, and those in Australia aren't able to easily buy any phones from OnePlus.