OnePlus 9 live stream: how to watch the upcoming OnePlus event

The OnePlus 9 launch event is just around the corner, and we're expecting to see a bunch of new products from the company, so it's well worth tuning in to the event.

Kicking off on March 23 at 7am PT / 10am EST / 2pm GMT (or March 24 at 1am for those in AEDT), the event will definitely bring us the OnePlus 9 as well as the 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9R budget phone in certain regions, and probably the OnePlus Watch too.

OnePlus has been hectically teasing all the upcoming products, so we already know quite a bit about each upcoming device, and the launch event will just round out each device. We'll also likely hear prices for all the tech.

So if you want to watch along as all these devices get fully unveiled, it's worth tuning in to the OnePlus 9 live stream.

How to watch the OnePlus 9 live stream

OnePlus kicked off its live stream premiere on YouTube early, so we can already see the placeholder video (with a bustling comments section).

If you click on the video you can set a reminder for the launch event, so just before the actual live stream kicks off you can get a reminder.

Or, just keep this article open in another tab so you can easily flick back to it when the event is set to start.