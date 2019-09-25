OnePlus 7T livestream: how to watch the launch live

It seems like only yesterday that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro arrived, but in typical fashion the company is back already with the OnePlus 7T, and likely also a OnePlus 7T Pro.

The new phone – or range of phones – is set to be announced tomorrow, Thursday September 26.

When is the OnePlus 7T launch event? It's tomorrow, Thursday 26 September. The event is set to start at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm BST / 7pm IST / 11:30pm AEST. How long will the launch last? We'd expect it to last around an hour and a half.

OnePlus will be taking to the stage in New Delhi to unveil its newest creations, and the launch will be livestreamed to the rest of the world – you'll find all the details below.

So what to expect from the OnePlus 7T? Well, we know some things for certain, as OnePlus hasn't been shy about revealing details ahead of time.

We know, for example, that it will have a slightly different design, with a circular camera hump on the back. The standard OnePlus 7T is also set to have a 90Hz refresh rate, bringing it closer to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

And we also know that it will run Android 10 from day one, and that it will charge 23% faster than the OnePlus 7 range.

It might not just be phones that OnePlus unveils though, as we're also likely to see the OnePlus TV – a device which could do for TVs what OnePlus already does for phones, namely offering high-quality mid-range to high-end specs and features at a reasonable price.

How to watch the OnePlus 7T launch event

It's easy to watch the OnePlus 7T launch event wherever you are and whatever device you're using, as it's being streamed live to YouTube.

You can follow along using the stream below, or head direct to YouTube for access to the same stream there.

The announcements start at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm BST / 11:30pm AEST, but if you can't tune in live, don't worry – we'll be at the event and reporting live, so you can check out our liveblog during or after the announcements, as well as our hands-on first impressions of everything that gets unveiled.