OnePlus 6T livestream: how to watch the big tech launch

We thought the Google Pixel 3 was the most leaked phone in history before it was unveiled earlier in October, but we now have such a clear picture of the OnePlus 6T we think we may now know everything about it.

That said, it doesn't make it any less exciting to tune into the OnePlus livestream so you can see it announced on stage for the very first time.

When is the OnePlus 6T launch? It's later today, Monday October 29. The event is set to start at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 3PM BST Tuesday or 2AM AEDT on Tuesday 30. How long will the launch last? It's just one phone from OnePlus, so it'll likely only take around an hour to hear everything the company has to say.

We're only expecting to hear about the OnePlus 6T today, but there may be some other surprises up the company's sleeve that will make for an exciting event.

Below we'll talk you through exactly how you can watch the OnePlus 6T livestream when it kicks off later today, but in the meantime be sure to look at our rumor round-up for a clear picture of what to expect.

How to watch the OnePlus 6T event

YouTube is going to be the easiest way you can tune into the OnePlus 6T launch, and above you can find the livestream ready and waiting to be played.

If you don't want to watch on YouTube, you can also tune into the livestream on the official OnePlus website here.