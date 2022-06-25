Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

Disney star turned pop princess Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform a late-afternoon set on the Other Stage at Glastonbury this Saturday. Brits in the crowd likely won't be experiencing deja vu though, as this will be the singer-songwriter's first ever show in the UK. For those unable to make the (hopefully) sunny Worthy Farm, however, there's a super simple way of watching from home. Just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury Festival wherever you are.
Date and time: Saturday, June 25, 6.45pm
Venue: Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab)
Following her stratospheric rise to fame in 2021 with Driving Licence, Rodrigo has been an ever-present fixture on the radio and in the charts around the world. And, with two UK number-one singles and a chart-topping album under her belt before the age of 20, the sky's the limit.
The Glasto set kicks off the British Isles leg of the Sour tour, and as such, fans can expect to catch just about every earworm on the album.
There's no need to be sour if you didn't manage to bag a ticket to this year's festivities, though. If you're being more of a homebody this weekend, you can still experience what should be a standout performance absolutely live.
Simply read on as we explain how to watch Olivia Rodrigo's 2022 Glastonbury set from anywhere – starting with how to watch Olivia Rodrigo for FREE in the UK.
How to watch Olivia Rodrigo for FREE in the UK
As ever, Glastonbury (opens in new tab) is being shown for free in the UK across BBC One, Two, Three and Four. Official coverage of Olivia Rodrigo's performance begins at 7pm BST Saturday on BBC One, although you may want to tune into BBC Two at 6.45pm, as that's the expected start time listed on the Glastonbury website.
That means you can live stream all of the action on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).
Not in the UK right now? No worries – you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.
How to watch a Olivia Rodrigo live stream from anywhere
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Olivia Rodrigo's Glastonbury performance from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Can I watch Olivia Rodrigo in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?
Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.
If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN services (opens in new tab) providers as described above.