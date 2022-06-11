Norway vs Sweden live stream: how to watch 2022 UEFA Nations League online

Norway and Sweden go toe-to-toe for the second time in seven days on Sunday, following a fiery first Nations League Group B4 encounter between these two Scandinavian rivals. Last Sunday's reverse fixture in Solna saw new Manchester City star Erling Haaland hit the back of the net in each half to bring his international tally to 18 in 19 games and lead Norway to a 2-1 win over the Swedes. Read on to find out how to get a Norway vs Sweden live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world.
Date: Sunday, June 12
Kick-off time: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST
Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
Live stream: Fox Soccer Plus via FuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Box Nation (opens in new tab) (UK) | DAZN (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU)
Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
There was plenty of edge to last encounter, with Haaland revealing that Swedish defender Alexander Milosevic threatened to break his legs as tempers frayed during the match.
That victory sent Norway top of Nations League Group B4, but they were unable to follow that result up with another win on Thursday night, after they were held to a goalless draw at home to 10-man Slovenia.
While Norway remain top of the group, Sweden find themselves in third after slumping to a 1-0 defeat at home to Serbia in midweek. Luka Jovic was on target for the Serbs in what was another lacklustre performance for the Blue and Yellow's that will have given boss Janne Andersson plenty of cause for concern.
Follow our guide to get a Norway vs Sweden live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere today.
- More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream
How to watch Norway vs Sweden: live stream soccer in the US without cable
Norway vs Sweden kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday, and is being shown exclusively on Fox Sports 1 in the US.
If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Norway vs Sweden live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab).
How to watch Norway vs Sweden without cable
Fox Sports 1 is available via the over-the-top streamer FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement service offering more than 100 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month.
Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and as there's no long-term contract, you can cancel whenever.
FS1 is also available on Sling TV with the Sling Blue plan (opens in new tab). Sling normally costs $35 per month but you can get your first month with $10 discount at the moment. There are no contracts. You can cancel at any time.
How to watch Norway vs Sweden from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Norway vs Sweden live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch Norway vs Sweden from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.
Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.
Norway vs Sweden live stream: how to watch Nations League in the UK
Norway vs Sweden kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Sunday evening, and it's being shown on Premier Sports 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK. Coverage starts ten minutes before kick-off at 4.50pm.
Premier Sports (opens in new tab) has the rights to the lion's share of Nations League fixtures in the UK. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab).
The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full suite of the network's channels, including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.
If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.
Norway vs Sweden: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada
Soccer fans in Canada can watch Norway vs Sweden on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday.
DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more.
It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.
How to watch Norway vs Sweden: live stream Nations League game in Australia
Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Norway vs Sweden in Australia. The game kicks off at 2am AEST on Monday morning, so maybe line up a coffee or two if you're intending to watch the full 90 minutes.
You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store.
If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.
How to watch Norway vs Sweden in New Zealand
Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Nations League football in New Zealand, with Norway vs Sweden being shown on Sky Sport 7.
Kick-off is set for 4am NZST early on Monday morning.
Sky Sport subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).