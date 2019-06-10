Nintendo Direct E3 2019 live stream: how to watch Nintendo's presentation live online

We're less than a day away from Nintendo's special Nintendo Direct livestream, which will show off all the new games players will get their hands on during the mammoth floor show at E3 2019. But what are we expecting from the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 livestream?

In terms of what games Nintendo is going to bring with it this year, the company says we’ll hear more about Pokemon Sword and Shield , as that’s due out by the end of 2019, plus the Link’s Awakening Remake and Mario Maker 2 . Big titles we're eagerly awaiting.

When is the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 livestream? When: The Nintendo Direct E3 livestream will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 9am PT, 12pm ET and 6pm BST or Wednesday, June 12 at 2am AEST. How long will the livestream last? The livestream should be 45 minutes to an hour long.

We're hoping we'll also hear more about Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch , which was announced in 2018 and given a 2019 launch window, but there's no guarantee from Nintendo that we'll catch Tom Nook at this year's show.

Beyond those core games, we know Nintendo is developing Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Fire Emblem Three Houses, the latter of which should be available in August unless it’s delayed. Nintendo could also use the time to show off its next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character pack .

TechRadar will be live in LA bringing you the latest from Nintendo's special presentation, but if you want to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 livestream at home or on the go then you have plenty of options.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 livestream on Nintendo's official website

Image credit: Nintendo

The Nintendo Direct E3 2019 presentation will be livestreamed on Nintendo's official website which you can access via your web browser.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 livestream on Twitch

Image credit: Twitch

To watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 presentation on Twitch, head over to Nintendo's Twitch channel on your browser or via the app on consoles, iOS and Android.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 livestream on YouTube

Image credit: YouTube

Nintendo will also be livestreaming its Nintendo Direct E3 2019 presentation on the official Nintendo YouTube channel.

You can access YouTube via your browser or the YouTube app on consoles, iOS and Android.