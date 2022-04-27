NFL Draft 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Aidan Hutchinson expected to be top pick at a Draft dominated by defenders

NFL Draft 2022 top picks
The NFL Draft 2022 is making defensive ends (and punters!) sexy again, with Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Matt Araiza ranking among this year's top prospects. Whether they have what it takes to transform the fortunes of the Jaguars and Lions remains to be seen, but if Jacksonville and Detroit fans can't dream big now, when can they? Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 NFL Draft live stream no matter where you are in the world - there are even options to watch absolutely FREE in some regions.

NFL Draft live stream 2022

Dates: April 28-30 (full schedule below)

Venue: Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, Nevada

FREE live stream: 7Plus / Kayo Sports FREE trial (AU)

Global live streams: ABC, ESPN or NFL Network via Sling TV discount / FuboTV free trial (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK)

Watch anywhere: try the world's no.1 VPN 100% risk-free

For the first time ever, nobody's really talking about the QBs or offensive players in general, which makes this a particularly intriguing Draft. Malik Willis and Kenny "Finger Span" Pickett are still likely to be snapped up fairly early, but after a dizzying off-season that's been dominated by griping signal callers and sniping wide receivers, the sudden elevation of the game's less glamorous figures is a twist we can get on board with.

Last year's No.5 selection Ja'Marr Chase and 2020's top selection Joe Burrow showed the transformative effect that even two excellent picks can have by leading the previously hopeless Bengals all the way to the most recent Super Bowl, though at the same time the Rams have shown that experience, longer-term planning and cold, hard cash can work just as well too.

The Draft is always a valuable opportunity for fans to deliver direct, ahem, feedback to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell too. The Jags and the Chiefs have the most selections, while the Dolphins have the fewest. Whichever team you root for, follow our guide on how to watch an NFL Draft 2022 live stream wherever you are in the world.

NFL Draft 2022 schedule

  • Round 1 - Thursday, April 28 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST
  • Rounds 2-3 - Friday, April 29 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST
  • Rounds 4-7 - Saturday, April 30 at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST

Australia flag

How to watch NFL Draft 2022 for FREE: live stream

FREE on 7Mate

Gridiron fans based in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the must-watch first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is being shown for FREE on 7Mate.

Away from Australia right now? No worries:

Use ExpressVPN to watch 7Mate from abroad.

You can live stream it for free online - just create an account on its companion 7Plus streaming service by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address.

Die-hard fans who want to watch the entirety of the 2022 NFL Draft can do so on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel, and on the excellent sports streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. It lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial.

You can also live stream the 2022 NFL Draft on NFL Game Pass, with a subsciption costing AU$15.99 for access until July 31.

How to watch NFL Draft 2022 from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on. 

Use a VPN to live stream NFL Draft from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

USA flag

2022 NFL Draft live stream: how to watch in the US

Sling TV

Fans based in the US are spilt for choice, with the 2022 NFL Draft being shown in its entirety on three different networks: ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.

If you have any of those channels as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to get an NFL Draft live stream directly through the ABC website, the ESPN website, or the NFL Network website.

How to watch 2022 NFL Draft without cable

If you don't have cable, fear not.

OTT streaming service Sling TV offers ESPN as part of its $35 per month Orange package, and NFL Network as part of its $35 per month Blue package.

Whichever you choose, you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price

Alternatively, fuboTV is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, which offers ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, as well as more than 100 additional channels.

Better still, it offers a FREE fuboTV trial, after which prices start at $64.99 a month.

New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Canada flag

How to watch 2022 NFL Draft: live stream in Canada

DAZN

Streaming service DAZN is showing the 2022 NFL Draft in Canada (just click the NFL Network tile on the home page).

DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, and it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It shows loads of major boxing events throughout the year too, as well as snooker tournaments and WTA tennis action.

DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). 

The full day-by-day 2022 NFL Draft schedule is listed higher up the page.

UK flag

How to watch 2022 NFL Draft: live stream in the UK

Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the place to watch the 2022 NFL Draft in the UK, with every round being shown on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel.

Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).

You can live stream Rounds 4-7 for free by signing up to NFL Game Pass. You can pay a fee to live stream Rounds 1-3 too, with prices starting at £6.99 for a subscription that ends on July 31.

Those outside the UK wanting to watch their NFL Draft coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action. 

2022 NFL Draft prospects

  1. Kyle Hamilton 
  2. Aidan Hutchinson
  3. Evan Neal
  4. Ickey Ekwonu
  5. Kayvon Thibodeaux
  6. Ahmad Gardner
  7. Trent McDuffie
  8. Tyler Linderbaum
  9. Derek Stingley Jr.
  10. Garrett Wilson
  11. Jordan Davis
  12. Treylon Burks
  13. Jermaine Johnson II
  14. Jameson Williams
  15. Travon Walker
  16. Kenyon Green
  17. Charles Cross
  18. Chris Olave
  19. Malik Willis
  20. Drake London
  21. George Karlaftis
  22. Kenny Pickett
  23. Matt Corral
  24. Nakobe Dean
  25. Trevor Penning
  26. Bernhard Raimann
  27. David Ojabo
  28. Breece Hall
  29. Devin Lloyd
  30. Jaquan Brisker
  31. Kaiir Elam
  32. Bryan Cook
  33. Desmond Ridder
  34. Boye Mafe
  35. Devonte Wyatt
  36. Kenneth Walker III
  37. Andrew Booth
  38. Arnold Ebiketie
  39. Travis Jones
  40. Zion Johnson
  41. Daxton Hill
  42. Nik Bonitto
  43. Tyler Smith
  44. Joshua Paschal
  45. Cade Otton
  46. Kyler Gordon
  47. Sam Williams
  48. Trey McBride
  49. Dominique Robinson
  50. Cole Strange
  51. Logan Hall
  52. Daniel Faalele
  53. Nick Cross
  54. Roger McCreary
  55. Christian Harris
  56. Christian Watson
  57. Marcus Jones
  58. Phidarian Mathis
  59. Quay Walker
  60. Lewis Cine
  61. Logan Bruss
  62. Luke Goedeke
  63. Damone Clark
  64. Jahan Dotson
  65. Zamir White
  66. Channing Tindall
  67. Darian Kinnard
  68. Greg Dulcich
  69. Jalen Pitre
  70. Jeremy Ruckert
  71. Luke Fortner
  72. Skyy Moore
  73. DeMarvin Leal
  74. Dylan Parham
  75. George Pickens
  76. Isaiah Spiller
  77. Nicholas Petit-Frere
  78. Perrion Winfrey
  79. Charlie Kolar
  80. DeAngelo Malone
  81. Sam Howell
  82. Brian Robinson
  83. Jalen Tolbert
  84. Coby Bryant
  85. Kingsley Enagbare
  86. Max Mitchell
  87. Thayer Munford Jr.
  88. Tycen Anderson
  89. Cameron Thomas
  90. Chad Muma
  91. Dameon Pierce
  92. JT Woods
  93. Jamaree Salyer
  94. Malcolm Rodriguez
  95. Zachary Carter
  96. Cam Taylor-Britt
  97. Eyioma Uwazurike
  98. Jelani Woods
  99. John Metchie III
  100. Joshua Williams
  101. Khalil Shakir
  102. Abram Smith
  103. Alontae Taylor
  104. Matthew Butler
  105. Micheal Clemons
  106. Wan'Dale Robinson
  107. Alec Pierce
  108. Daniel Bellinger
  109. Jesse Luketa
  110. Kevin Harris
  111. Ty Davis-Price
  112. Abraham Lucas
  113. James Cook
  114. Juanyeh Thomas
  115. Rasheed Walker
  116. Troy Andersen
  117. Christopher Allen
  118. Jalyn Armour-Davis
  119. Leo Chenal
  120. Pierre Strong
  121. Sean Rhyan
  122. Tyler Badie
  123. Zyon McCollum
  124. Aaron Hansford
  125. Brian Asamoah
  126. Joshua Ezeudu
  127. Kalia Davis
  128. Joshua Jobe
  129. Cam Jurgens
  130. JoJo Domann
  131. Kennedy Brooks
  132. Chasen Hines
  133. Ed Ingram
  134. Isaiah Likely
  135. Jack Coan
  136. John Ridgeway
  137. Justin Shaffer
  138. Kerby Joseph
  139. Makai Polk
  140. Zach Tom
  141. Matt Araiza
  142. Alex Wright
  143. Calvin Austin III
  144. Carson Strong
  145. Damarri Mathis
  146. Danny Gray
  147. Delarrin Turner-Yell
  148. Drake Jackson
  149. Isaiah Thomas
  150. Kevin Austin Jr.
  151. Kyren Williams
  152. Neil Farrell
  153. Spencer Burford
  154. Tariq Woolen
  155. Tyreke Smith
  156. Vederian Lowe
  157. Verone McKinley III
  158. Vincent Gray
  159. Zakoby McClain
  160. Erik Ezukanma
  161. Jake Ferguson
  162. Jordan Stout
  163. Rachaad White
  164. Zach Thomas
  165. Andrew Stueber
  166. Cordale Flott
  167. Mike Rose
  168. Smoke Monday
  169. Tyler Allgeier
  170. ZaQuandre White
  171. Braxton Jones
  172. Josh Johnson
  173. Marcus McKethan
  174. Otito Ogbonnia
  175. Snoop Conner
  176. Tariq Castro-Fields
  177. Ty Chandler
  178. Tyquan Thornton
  179. Chase Allen
  180. Derion Kendrick
  181. Percy Butler
  182. Yusuf Corker
  183. Cade Mays
  184. David Bell
  185. Jerome Ford
  186. Kellen Diesch
  187. Myjai Sanders
  188. Tyree Johnson
  189. Jalen Nailor
  190. Jaylen Warren
  191. Teagan Quitoriano
  192. Terrel Bernard
  193. Cade York
  194. Esezi Otomewo
  195. Lecitus Smith
  196. Nick Zakelj
  197. Velus Jones
  198. William Dunkle
  199. Bo Melton
  200. James Mitchell
  201. Jayden Peevy
  202. Marquis Hayes
  203. Quentin Lake
  204. Romeo Doubs
  205. Ben Brown
  206. Haskell Garrett
  207. Trestan Ebner
  208. Akayleb Evans
  209. Dontario Drummond
  210. Grant Calcaterra
  211. Jalen Wydermyer
  212. Montaric Brown
  213. Noah Elliss
  214. Tré Turner
  215. Dohnovan West
  216. Justyn Ross
  217. Cameron Dicker
  218. Hassan Haskins
  219. Isiah Pacheco
  220. Jake Hansen
  221. Jeffrey Gunter
  222. Amaré Barno
  223. Jerrion Ealy
  224. Cordell Volson
  225. Dane Belton
  226. Decobie Durant
  227. Thomas Booker
  228. Isaiah Weston
  229. Jake Camarda
  230. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  231. Kyle Philips
  232. Baylon Spector
  233. D'vonte Price
  234. Darien Butler
  235. Ja'Tyre Carter
  236. Reggie Roberson Jr.
  237. Austin Allen
  238. Obinna Eze
  239. Jeremiah Gemmel
  240. Micah McFadden
  241. Sam Webb
  242. Braylon Sanders
  243. Chase Lucas
  244. Damarion Williams
  245. Dare Rosenthal
  246. Dawson Deaton
  247. Gabe Brkic
  248. Jeremiah Moon
  249. Martin Emerson
  250. Matt Waletzko
  251. Cole Turner
  252. Jack Jones
  253. Kalon Barnes
  254. D'Eriq King
  255. Dustin Crum
  256. Leon O'Neal
  257. Mario Goodrich
  258. Markquese Bell
  259. Peyton Hendershot
  260. Ty Fryfogle
  261. Bailey Zappe
  262. Brandon Smith
  263. Jeremiah Hall
  264. Bubba Bolden
  265. Isaac Taylor-Stuart
  266. Keaontay Ingram
  267. Marquan McCall
  268. Sincere McCormick
  269. Tyrese Robinson
  270. Alec Lindstrom
  271. Darrian Beavers
  272. Bam Knight
  273. Blaise Andries
  274. Chris Paul
  275. D'Marco Jackson
  276. Jack Sanborn
  277. Jaylen Watson
  278. DaMarcus Fields
  279. Chance Campbell
  280. EJ Perry
  281. Cal Adomitis
  282. Charleston Rambo
  283. Chris Steele
  284. Christopher Hinton
  285. Cole Kelley
  286. Connor Heyward
  287. Curtis Hodges
  288. Dai'Jean Dixon
  289. Devon Williams
  290. Jashaun Corbin
  291. Jermaine Waller
  292. Kolby Harvell-Peel
  293. Max Borghi
  294. Mykael Wright
  295. Nate Landman
  296. Tre Williams
  297. Blake Hayes
  298. Isaiah Graham-Mobley
  299. LaBryan Ray
  300. Jonathan Ford
  301. Jordan Jackson
  302. Josh Thompson
  303. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
  304. Nephi Sewell
  305. Ronnie Rivers
  306. Trenton Gill
  307. Brock Purdy
  308. CJ Verdell
  309. Leddie Brown
  310. Mike Woods
  311. Johnny Johnson III
  312. Josh Ross
  313. Greg Bell
  314. Kaleb Eleby
  315. Qwynnterrio Cole
  316. Slade Bolden
  317. Andrew Rupcich
  318. Skylar Thompson
  319. Austin Deculus
  320. Luke Wattenberg
  321. Myron Cunningham
  322. Luke Tenuta
  323. Tyler Goodson

