Netherlands vs Sweden live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 online from anywhere

Reigning champions Netherlands face Sweden in one of the standout ties of the Women's EURO 2022 group stage, which sees star strikers and club teammates Vivianne Miedema and Stina Blackstenius go head-to-head. Sweden have become something of a lucky charm for the Leeuwinnen over recent tournaments, but Caroline Seger and her comrades are now ready to challenge for the game's big prizes. Here's how to watch a Netherlands vs Sweden live stream for the 2022 Women's EURO 2022, no matter where you are in the world - including free-to-air coverage in some places.

Netherlands vs Sweden live stream Date: Saturday, July 9 Start time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | Optus (AU) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN 2 via Sling TV discount

After winning the Euros and getting to the World Cup final, the Netherlands may feel a little aggrieved that they're one of several favorites for the title this summer, rather than the overwhelming pick. However, there are good reasons for the uncertainty.

Lieke Martens and Miedema remain their first-choice attackers but they've both had injury issues and aren't looking like the forces they once were. Martens' presence also blocks the path of exciting teenager Esmee Brugts, while the jury's still out on coach Mark Parsons, who belatedly succeeded Sarina Wiegman after a protracted search.

Sweden finished third at the last World Cup and earned a silver medal at Tokyo 2020, and there's a sense that the team can go one better this month. However, Peter Gerhardsson has taken a major gamble in leaving Anna Anvegård, their top scorer in qualifying, out of the squad entirely.

It's time fore Blackstenius, Kosovare Asllani and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to step up to the plate. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Netherlands vs Sweden live stream and watch the 2022 Women's EURO 2022 online.

(opens in new tab) Netherlands vs Sweden is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 8pm BST on Saturday evening. The build-up starts at 7.20pm. You can also live stream Netherlands vs Sweden on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Netherlands vs Sweden below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Netherlands vs Sweden from anywhere

How to live stream Netherlands vs Sweden for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has the rights to the Women's EURO 2022 in Australia and the great news is that you can watch Netherlands vs Sweden for free. An Optus subscription costs $14.99 per month, but they're opening up the airwaves so that all Aussies can watch the game without paying a penny. There's an Optus Sport app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, you'll be able to catch the action on just about any device. The only catch is that Netherlands vs Sweden kicks off at 5am AEST early on Sunday morning. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Netherlands vs Sweden on ESPN 2 in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon. Stream Women's EURO 2022 live without cable Every Women's EURO 2022 game is being shown by ESPN, on either its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or its suite of TV channels. If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

Can I watch a Netherlands vs Sweden live stream in Canada?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.