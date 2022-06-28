Nadal vs Cerundolo live stream: how to watch Wimbledon online from anywhere

Three years on from his last match here and 12 months after having to withdraw from the tournament through injury, Rafael Nadal returns to Wimbledon as the hottest player on the ATP Tour. He faces 23-year-old Argentine Francisco Cerundolo. Rapidly rising through the rankings, it has always been the youngsters dream to playing one of the big three. What better place to realize that ambition than Centre Court at Wimbledon? Read on as we explain how to watch a Nadal vs Cerundolo live stream at wherever you are today - including ways to watch Wimbledon 2022 absolutely FREE.

When he pulled out of Wimbledon last summer with that chronic foot injury, few could have imagined that Rafael Nadal would rock up to SW19 a year later on course for the Calendar Slam. It's hard to believe even now, so dogged has he been by injuries over recent months, but write off Nadal at your peril.

The 36-year-old hasn't won Wimbledon since 2010, but considering the year he's having, you'd be brave to bet against him. First though, he needs to navigate an aggressive, fearless and energetic opponent that he's never faced before.

Cerundolo is in the midst of a breakthrough campaign that's seen his ranking soar to No.42 from outside the top 100. In March he became the lowest-ranked player to reach the semis of the Miami Open, beating Reilly Opelka, Gael Monfils and Frances Tiafoe along the way, and playing against this opponent and in this setting could inspire him to even greater heights.

Here's how to watch a Nadal vs Cerundolo live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Nadal vs Cerundolo: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Nadal vs Cerundolo will follow the match between Iga Swiatek and Jana Fett, which is scheduled to start at 1.30pm BST. As a rough estimate, we'd guess that Nadal vs Cerundolo will get underway at around 3pm. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch a Nadal vs Cerundolo live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Nadal vs Cerundolo.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Nadal vs Cerundolo live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Nadal vs Cerundolo

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Nadal vs Cerundolo: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). The only catch is that Nadal vs Cerundolo will follow the match between Iga Swiatek and Jana Fett, which is scheduled to begin at 10.30pm AEST. In other words, brace yourself for a very late night indeed. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Nadal vs Cerundolo live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Nadal vs Cerundolo on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Nadal vs Cerundolo: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Nadal vs Cerundolo on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The match is set to get underway after Iga Swiatek's clash with Jana Fett, which is scheduled to begin at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Tuesday morning. Nadal vs Cerundolo is also being shown on ESPN 3, and there's a strong chance the match will be shown on ESPN too. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Nadal vs Cerundolo and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Nadal vs Cerundolo set to begin after Iga Swiatek's match with Jana Fett, which is scheduled to start at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Tuesday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Nadal vs Cerundolo live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Nadal vs Cerundolo: live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand