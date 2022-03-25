Mexico vs USA live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere

Mexico host the USA at the iconic Estadio Azteca, with the arch-rivals dead-level in the race for World Cup 2022 qualification. Things always get heated when these two face each other, but with El Tri at home and still stinging from a pair of costly defeats to the USMNT, this has the makings of a cracker. Read on to find out how to watch a Mexico vs USA live stream no matter where you are in the world.
Date: Thursday, March 24
Kick-off time: 8pm CST (local) / 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 2am GMT
Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
FREE live stream: FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) | Azteca 7 (MX)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free
The USA broke Mexico hearts in the Nations League final last June, before repeating the trick in the Gold Cup final two months later, and Gerardo Martino's side will be out for some form of payback.
Both teams currently occupy two of the three automatic World Cup qualification places, with two more rounds of fixtures set to follow this one. They're locked on 21 points each, with the Americans ahead on goal difference, though they have a tougher final stretch.
On their day, Héctor Herrera, Raul Jimenez, Jesús Corona and Hirving Lozano could run riot against anyone, though Mexico will be without skipper Andres Guardado. The USA have Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna fit and firing, but Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie are injured.
A defeat for either team could put them in a precarious position for the rest of qualifying, so follow our guide to get a Mexico vs USA live stream and watch the 2022 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere today.
How to watch Mexico vs USA: live stream soccer in the US with or without cable
Tonight's Mexico vs USA clash is being shown on CBS Sports Network in the US, with kick-off set for 10pm ET / 7pm PT, and coverage beginning at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT.
If you have the channel on cable, you're all set.
How to watch Mexico vs USA without cable
If you don't have CBS Sports Network as part of your TV package, fear not, because Mexico vs USA is also being live streamed on Paramount Plus, which starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial.
It's bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, the Halo TV series, all things Star Trek, and live sports action from CBS, including EPL soccer.
Alternatively, CBS Sports Network is available on a streaming-only basis via fuboTV from $64.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.
Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.
How to watch Mexico vs USA from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Mexico vs USA live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch Mexico vs USA from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN
We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.
Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days
Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.
How to watch Mexico vs USA: live stream FREE in Mexico
Azteca 7 is providing free-to-air coverage of this huge game in Mexico, with kick-off set for 8pm CST on Thursday evening.
That means you can also watch Mexico vs USA online via the network's website on this link.
Not in Mexico right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.