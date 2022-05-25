Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live stream: how to watch 2022 IPL cricket from anywhere

The road to 2022 IPL glory begins here for the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore who face off in the Eliminator. Will it be 15th time lucky for RCB, who have never won the Indian Premier League title despite making the playoffs on seven previous occasions? Or is the Super Giants' magnificent debut season about to get even better? Read on as we explain how to get a Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live stream and watch the IPL online from anywhere.

RCB are flying high after an electrifying final round that saw them snatch a playoff spot out of the clutches of the Delhi Capitals. They also thrashed league leaders Gujarat in the run-in, and with momentum swinging in their favor and Virat Kohli on song, skipper Faf Du Plessis can be forgiven for allowing himself to get carried away.

The Super Giants' slightly underwhelming end to the league season has cost them just a little bit of fizz. They looked a shoo-in for a top-two finish but slipped down the standings after two defeats from their last three fixtures, and the onus is on KL Rahul to lift the mood and set the tone when he steps out onto the wicket.

It's knockout cricket, with the losing team going home and the winner set for another all-or-nothing showdown for a place in the final. Follow our guide for all you need to know to find a Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live stream and watch the IPL playoffs from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: live stream IPL 2022 cricket online in India

(opens in new tab) IPL fans in India can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore either via the Star Sports (opens in new tab) TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription (opens in new tab) from just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile-only plan, or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available. Play is set to get underway at 7.30pm IST on Wednesday evening. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Those of you wanting to live stream Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab) - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Star Sports also has rights to international cricket, Formula 1, tennis majors, and Major League Baseball.

How to watch IPL cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: live stream IPL cricket for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Fox Sports and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), but be warned that play is set to begin at 12am AEST on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! Outside Australia right now? You can take your IPL cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, make sure you subscribe to the best VPN (opens in new tab) available.

How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: live stream IPL cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) IPL fans in the UK can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore via Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Play is set to begin at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed above.

How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: live stream IPL cricket in the US (and Canada)

How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: live stream IPL cricket in New Zealand

Can I watch an IPL live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the IPL is once again not being broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.

Your best bet, therefore, may be to use one of the best streaming VPNs to tap into coverage from a different country, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.