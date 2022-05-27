Leinster vs La Rochelle live stream: how to watch 2022 European Champions Cup final rugby from anywhere

Can Leinster put that fifth star on the jersey, or will La Rochelle finally clinch their first European title? There's a sense of unfinished business for both teams, who each lost their last Champions Cup final, and this clash of styles promises to serve up an intriguing contest. Read on as we explain how to watch a Leinster vs La Rochelle live stream in the 2021-22 European Rugby Champions Cup final from anywhere in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.
Date: Saturday, May 28
Kick-off time: 5.45pm CEST (local) / 4.45pm IST/BST / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 1.45am AEST
Venue: Stade Vélodrome, Marseille
FREE live streams: All 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) | Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab) (Ireland) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU)
Global stream: Peacock TV (US)
Leinster secured their place in the final with an emphatic 40-17 victory over reigning champions Toulouse, but the win came at a price. James Lowe and Tadhg Furlong are both in a race against time to recover from the ankle and shin injuries they picked up last weekend. Furlong's passing prowess is a key weapon that Leo Cullen will want to use to drag La Rochelle around the pitch.
Disruption will be the aim of the game for Ronan O'Gara, with La Rochelle's colossal forwards Emmanuel Meafou and Rory Arnold hoping for as many opportunities as possible in which to physically dominate their opponents from set pieces. They beat Leinster at the semi-final stage a year ago, but Grégory Alldritt will know that that will only spur the Irish province on to greater resolve.
The stage is set, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Leinster vs La Rochelle live stream wherever you are right now.
How to watch Leinster vs La Rochelle FREE: live stream European Rugby Champions Cup final in Ireland
Rugby fans based in Ireland can watch Leinster vs La Rochelle for FREE, with Virgin Media Two broadcasting the game.
Kick-off is set for 4.45pm IST on Saturday afternoon, with coverage getting underway at 4pm.
This means you can also live stream the European Rugby Champions Cup final using Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab) - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Away from home?
How to watch Leinster vs La Rochelle: live stream European Rugby Champions Cup final FREE in the UK
The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that Leinster vs La Rochelle is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4.
Coverage starts at 4.15pm BST on Saturday afternoon, ahead of a 4.45pm kick-off, and you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service (opens in new tab).
If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.
BT Sport (opens in new tab) is also showing the European Rugby Champions Cup final. Its coverage gets underway at 4pm.
How to watch Leinster vs La Rochelle from outside your country
If you're abroad this weekend and try to access your usual domestic stream of the rugby, you'll find that you can't. This is because of something called geo-blocking, which restricts content to a specific area or country.
You can get around this by using a VPN, which allows you to virtually relocate your laptop, phone or streaming device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.
How to live stream European Rugby Champions Cup final in the US
Rugby fans based in the US can watch Leinster vs La Rochelle on the Peacock TV (opens in new tab) streaming service, with kick-off set for 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday morning.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.
- Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now (opens in new tab)
How to watch Leinster vs La Rochelle: live stream rugby in Australia
beIN Sports has the rights to show the European Rugby Champions Cup in Australia, with Leinster vs La Rochelle set to kick-off at 1.45am AEST on Sunday morning.
If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab).
Sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab).
After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.
But before signing up, be aware that Kayo Sports won't be showing every European Rugby Champions Cup that's on beIN Sports.
