Leinster vs La Rochelle live stream: how to watch 2022 European Champions Cup final rugby from anywhere

Can Leinster put that fifth star on the jersey, or will La Rochelle finally clinch their first European title? There's a sense of unfinished business for both teams, who each lost their last Champions Cup final, and this clash of styles promises to serve up an intriguing contest. Read on as we explain how to watch a Leinster vs La Rochelle live stream in the 2021-22 European Rugby Champions Cup final from anywhere in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.

Leinster secured their place in the final with an emphatic 40-17 victory over reigning champions Toulouse, but the win came at a price. James Lowe and Tadhg Furlong are both in a race against time to recover from the ankle and shin injuries they picked up last weekend. Furlong's passing prowess is a key weapon that Leo Cullen will want to use to drag La Rochelle around the pitch.

Disruption will be the aim of the game for Ronan O'Gara, with La Rochelle's colossal forwards Emmanuel Meafou and Rory Arnold hoping for as many opportunities as possible in which to physically dominate their opponents from set pieces. They beat Leinster at the semi-final stage a year ago, but Grégory Alldritt will know that that will only spur the Irish province on to greater resolve.

The stage is set, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Leinster vs La Rochelle live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Leinster vs La Rochelle FREE: live stream European Rugby Champions Cup final in Ireland

Rugby fans based in Ireland can watch Leinster vs La Rochelle for FREE, with Virgin Media Two broadcasting the game. Kick-off is set for 4.45pm IST on Saturday afternoon, with coverage getting underway at 4pm. This means you can also live stream the European Rugby Champions Cup final using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more.

How to watch Leinster vs La Rochelle: live stream European Rugby Champions Cup final FREE in the UK

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that Leinster vs La Rochelle is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 4.15pm BST on Saturday afternoon, ahead of a 4.45pm kick-off, and you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. BT Sport is also showing the European Rugby Champions Cup final. Its coverage gets underway at 4pm.

