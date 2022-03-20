Leicester vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere today

Two massive wins in a row have helped claw Brentford clear of the drop zone, but could they take a step closer to safety this afternoon with a win over inconsistent Leicester? Read on to find out how to watch Leicester vs Brentford online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

The Bees followed up their crucial 1-3 win over Norwich with three points against fellow strugglers Burnley last weekend - a result that leaves them with an eight point cushion from Watford in eighteenth.

Leicester vs Brentford live stream Date: Sunday, March 20 Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 7.30pm IST / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT Venue: The King Power Stadium, Leicester US live stream: USA Network (via Sling free trial) (US) | DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Key to Brentford's recent turn around has been Ivan Toney getting back to his goalscoring best, with the striker bagging five goals in those two recent wins,. Although they'll have to make do without the creativity of Christian Eriksen, who is out today with Coronavirus.

Thomas Frank's men now come up against a Leicester side rooted in mid-table that have struggled for consistency all season. The Foxes showed few signs of troubling Arsenal in their 2-0 away defeat last Sunday. Brendan Rodgers team look to have their sights trained on the Europa Conference. Nonetheless, games are games and form is form. Let their league campaign slide and a trophy in Europe may go too.

Follow our guide to get a Leicester vs Brentford live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Watch Leicester vs Brentford live stream online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Leicester v Brentford kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want to watch without cable, then your best bet is the Sling Blue package on Sling TV which includes USA Network among other channels. Sling Blue usually cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a 3-day FREE trial of Sling. The other choice is FuboTV which offers even more channels and has a 7-day FREE trial but it's pricier at $64.99 per month If you subscribe to Sling, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Leicester vs Brentford from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Leicester vs Brentford live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Leicester vs Brentford from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Leicester v Brentford live stream in the UK?

Leicester v Brentford has not been selected for broadcast by either Sky or BT which means that those in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Leicester vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Leicester vs Brentford, which kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday. DAZN costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Leicester vs Brentford: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Leicester v Brentford in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1am AEDT on Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Leicester vs Brentford: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Leicester v Brentford at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

