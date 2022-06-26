Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

It might sound strange, but 2022 marks Kendrick Lamar's Glastonbury debut. And what a way to do it – a headline slot on the Pyramid Stage on the final day. Let's just hope K Dot stays humble. It's safe to say that Lamar will be top of countless watchlists, but if you're not there in person, there's no need to miss out. Just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Kendrick Lamar live at Glastonbury 2022 wherever you are in the world.
Date and time: Sunday, June 26, 9.45pm
Venue: Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab)
Goated? Quite possibly. Unmissable? Undeniably. Stringing together five incredible albums in a career that has pushed the boundaries of creativity and vulnerability in hip hop, Kendrick is law unto himself.
This year's Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers sent Lamar inward, exploring new ground and himself through music – although not without controversy. This Sunday we're expecting to see plenty of Mr. Morale material, but back catalogue bangers are sure to make an appearance too.
As an artist with such a devoted following, there will be countless fans unable to catch the rapper in the flesh – but no matter where you are, there's a super simple way of watching Kendrick Lamar live this Sunday. Here's how to watch Kendrick Lamar's 2022 Glastonbury set live stream from anywhere – starting with how to watch Kendrick Lamar for FREE in the UK.
How to watch Kendrick Lamar for FREE in the UK
As ever, Glastonbury (opens in new tab) is being shown for free in the UK across BBC One, Two, Three and Four. Official coverage of Kendrick Lamar's performance begins at 9.30pm BST Sunday on BBC Two.
That means you can live stream all of the action on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).
Not in the UK right now? No worries – you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.
How to watch a Kendrick Lamar live stream from anywhere
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Kendrick Lamar's Glastonbury 2022 performance from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Can I watch Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury 2022 in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?
Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.
If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers as described above.