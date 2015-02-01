How to upgrade your home using the latest tech

2014 already saw a variety of security cameras hit the market that offered advanced home surveillance functionality at a fraction of the cost of a traditional IP camera system. This year continues the trend, and while we didn't see any revolutionary new products at CES, the devices there were on display offered various enhancements that will make it easier and more seamless to keep an eye on your home remotely.

The Piper NV is an upgrade over last year's popular home security camera, adding a night vision mode that automatically kicks in when it gets dark, a 3.4-megapixel camera (an upgrade over the original model's 2.4-megapixel camera) with the same ultra-wide 180-degree fish eye lens, and a faster processor that enables it to record motion-detected video clips onto the built-in flash memory.

Using the iOS/Android app, you can activate and disable the security monitoring, set custom alerts, and watch a live video feed.

The built-in stand means you don't have to bother with any complicated installation, while the additional features like the two-way audio feed, environmental sensors (including temperature, humidity and light) and home automation functionality (letting you plug in other smart home devices like locks, plugs and thermostats) make it more of a smart home hub than a standalone security camera.

The Chamberlain Notifi takes a slightly different tack. Designed to monitor the goings-on at your front door, it consists of an LED light bulb and a video camera that automatically sends an alert to your smartphone when it detects motion. The clever thing about the Chamberlain Notifi is that it provides power for the video camera from the light socket, so you don't have any unsightly wires trailing through the door or have to worry about getting it professionally installed or replacing the batteries every six months.

By default, the Notifi sends a picture to your smartphone when someone's on your front porch, but you can request video by tapping a button in the smartphone app.

Maker of the popular Urban Weather Station and Thermostat, Netatmo announced a new smart camera at CES that's mainly designed around keeping tabs on your family members. Advanced face recognition technology lets it monitor the comings and goings of your household, making it easy to check through the app whose home at any given time.

It also gives you heads up if it registers any unknowns lurking around your house, and it's clever enough to distinguish between humans and pets. The iOS/Android app lets you stream a live video feed remotely, and using the IFTTT (If This, Then That) online service, you can create rules based around certain triggers, ie switching on the lights when the kids come home.