India vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket online from anywhere

The serious business of Test match cricket returns to India this week as Sri Lanka take on the formidable hosts in Mohali. Read on as we explain how to watch an India vs Sri Lanka live stream and catch all the cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.

If you haven't looked in a while, it may surprise you that Sri Lanka are currently atop the World Test Championship table, four places above India. The Men in Blue, however, look far and away the stronger team right now, and are out to produce something special for former skipper Virat Kohli's landmark match.

The days leading up to the fixture have been a Kohli-fest to mark the occasion of his 100th Test, and that will suit Sri Lanka just fine.

They've never won a Test on Indian soil, and come into this fixture off the back of a grim and gruelling February, without their star man Wanindu Hasaranga. But for captain Dimuth Karunaratne, all that means is that the pressure's off his men.

India, as ever, expects. And why wouldn't they with the talents of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in their ranks?

It's a formidable challenge, but can the Lions make a go of it? Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2022 India vs Sri Lanka Test live stream and watch every session online from anywhere.

1st Test : Mar 4-8 一 Punjab Cricket Stadium, Mohali 一 9.30am IST / 4am GMT

: Mar 4-8 一 Punjab Cricket Stadium, Mohali 一 9.30am IST / 4am GMT 2nd Test: Mar 12-16 一 Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. Bengaluru 一 12.30pm IST / 7am GMT

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Test cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries around the world, but if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked.

In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Live stream Test cricket in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the Sri Lanka series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play gets underway at 9.30am IST on each day of the Test, starting Friday, March 4. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Or to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, new plans start at Rs 499 with the Hotstar app available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka for FREE: live stream Test cricket in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch India vs Sri Lanka on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, with play starting at 3pm AEDT on each day of the 1st Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka: live stream Test cricket in the UK

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka via Sky Sports , with the coverage shared across its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels. Play begins at 4am GMT on each day of the Test, and continues into the afternoons. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

India vs Sri Lanka live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US (and Canada)