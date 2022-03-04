How to watch UFC 272: time, card, Covington vs Masvidal live stream and more

Former teammates turned bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will face off in the main event in what looks set to be an unmissable UFC 272 card. You won't want to miss it, and you don't have to - read on to discover how to watch a UFC live stream and watch Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal plus the rest of the card online with ESPN+ having exclusive coverage in the US.

Covington vs Masvidal live stream and time Date: Saturday, March 5 Main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT (Sun) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Nevada, USA Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES) / Kayo PPV (Aus)

The bill had originally been set to be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway going at it once again, only for the latter to withdraw through injury. It's unlikely that many fight fans will feel short-changed by the replacement act, however, with a potentially explosive encounter set to take place tonight in Nevada.

Covington currently stands as the No.1 challenger to Kamaru Usman's welterweight crown, while Masvidal is further down the pecking order in sixth, but remains one of the sport's big draws.

The one-time room mates have traded barbs since since their relationship went sour over a pay-related issue surrounding a mutual coach. And with both fighters having lost title fights to Usman in their previous trips to the Octagon, each will be desperate for a victory tonight to get their careers back on track.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get watch UFC 272 online - plus key details like the Covington vs Masvidal time, and the cheapest way to get a UFC live stream on Saturday.

When is Covington vs Masvidal? UFC 272 time and schedule

Covington vs Masvidal takes place at UFC 272, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 5. The UFC 272 early prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6pm EST / 3pm PST / 11pm GMT / 10am AEDT, with the prelims kicking off at 8pm EST / 5pm PST / 1am GMT / 12am AEDT.

The UFC 272 main card is slated to start at 10pm EST / 7pm PST / 3am GMT (Sun) / 2pm AEDT (Sun) - with Covington and Masvidal expected to enter the Octagon no earlier than 12am EST / 9pm PST / 5am GMT (Sun) / 4pm AEDT (Sun).

UFC 272 live stream: how to watch Covington vs Masvidal in the US

UFC 272 live stream: how to watch Covington vs Masvidal online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 272 and Covington vs Masvidal available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. Covington vs Masvidal are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 4.15pm AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch Covington vs Masvidal: live stream UFC 272 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now, and the great news is that despite its tasty line up of fights, this weekend's UFC 272 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 1 for all the action from Nevada, with coverage kicking off with the Fight Week UFC 272 preview show at 12am on Saturday night / Sunday morning ahead of the Prelims at 1am followed by the main card at 3am. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Covington vs Masvidal: live stream UFC 272 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Covington vs Masvidal live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, March 6.

Covington vs Masvidal live stream: how to watch UFC 272 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers an Covington vs Masvidal live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday, March 7 to get all the action. The headline Covington vs Masvidal fight is expected any time from 5.30pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

How to live stream UFC 272 without PPV in Europe

So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Although the DAZN free trial has now been consigned to history, watching UFC on the service in Europe is still much more reasonable than other parts of the world, with monthly plans starting at €14.99.

Covington vs Masvidal preview and predictions

With a third title shot for either fighter seemingly not on the horizon anytime soon, this opportunity for both to settle their long-held beef also serves to establish their reputations inside the octagon.

On paper, both fighters are well matched, with Covington likely to prevail if the fight goes to the ground.

Masvidal, meanwhile, remains one of the deadliest fighters with his feet, but our gut feeling is that Covington will keep his nemesis on the back foot and eventually win with a takedown.

Who is Colby Covington?

Nicknamed "Chaos", California-based Covington is a former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion and current number 1 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

The 34-year-old boasts a solid 16-3-0 record but has not fought since his defeat to Usman in their second encounter in November, making it difficult to predict how the two-time Pac-10 Conference college wrestling champion will perform this time out after that damaging defeat.

Who is Jorge Masvidal?

Despite his second title defeat to Usman in his last fight, Jorge Masvidal remains one of the most high-profile fighters currently plying a trade in UFC.

His world-class take down defence is equally renowned - and his striking style should once again provide a fascinating counterpoint to Covington's grappling.

Many MMA pundits have suggested his hopes of ever winning the welterweight title ended with that second stinging defeat to Usman, but the experienced 37-year-old who has also fought in the Bellator, Strikeforce, Shark Fights, and World Victory Road promotions, will be hoping a win tonight will spark one last revival.

Covington vs Masvidal odds: who is the favorite to win?

No.1 contender Covington is the out-and-out favorite with the bookies, with the Californian strongly backed at 3/10 to get the better of his sworn enemy, with Masvidal 12/5 to get the win.

Covington vs Masvidal: recent results

Both of these bitter rivals share a common foe in Kamaru Usman, with both fighters losing to for a second time to the Nigerian Nightmare in their last encounters in the octagon.

Covington rematch with Usman back in November last year at UFC 268 was a close affair, which he would ultimately lose via unanimous decision, while Masvidal's match up with the champion five months earlier at UFC 261saw him lose via a second round knockout, marking his first stoppage loss inside the UFC.

UFC 272 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, the full line up for UFC 272 is also boasts plenty of top-drawer MMA action.

The co-headline act sees a tasty-looking lightweight face-off between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev, preceded by an equally intruging meeting between top-ranked strawweights Yan Xiaonan and Marina Rodriguez.

Full UFC 272 card for Saturday, March 4

MAIN CARD

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell – Featherweight

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira – Welterweight

Greg Hardy vs Sergey Spivak – Heavyweight

PRELIMS

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey – Lightweight

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xionan – Women’s Strawweight

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu – Light Heavyweight

Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova – Women’s Flyweight

EARLY PRELIMS

Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov – Featherweight

Tim Elliott vs Tagir Ulanbekov – Flyweight

Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot – Women’s Flyweight

Erick Gonzalez vs Devonte Smith – Lightweight

Dustin Jacoby vs Michal Oleksiejczuk – Light Heavyweight