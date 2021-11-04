How to watch today's DJI Mavic 3 launch, the biggest drone event of the year

When is the DJI Mavic 3 event? The DJI Mavic 3 event is scheduled to start on Thursday November 4 at 10pm EDT. For those in the UK and Australia, this works out as 2am GMT / 12pm AEDT on November 5. How long will the event last? DJI typically publishes pre-recorded presentations, rather than hosted events, so it's likely to last somewhere between 15-30 minutes.

The DJI Mavic 3 is the biggest drone launch of the year – and while the flagship folding drone has leaked most of its headline specs, there are still a lot of official details that we don't yet know. That's why today's Mavic 3 event is well worth tuning into for fans of drones and aerial photography.

The DJI Mavic 3 is the much-anticipated successor to the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, which launched in August 2018. The Mavic 2 Pro changed what we could expect from a compact, folding drone – and the Mavic 3 is aiming to do the same again this year.

That challenge is somewhat more difficult in 2021, with the likes of Skydio and Autel serving up accomplished rivals that mean DJI is no longer the only tech leader in flying cameras. But it is still by far the world's biggest drone brand, and will be looking to assert that authority in today's Mavic 3 livestream.

DJI's event teaser doesn't explicitly reveal that it's for the launch of the Mavic 3. But if you lift the shadows of the main image, you can see 'Mavic 3' written on the wall below the Hasselblad logo.

Several leaks had all but confirmed the imminent arrival of the Mavic 3 before DJI posted its teaser, along with many of its likely specs. A hands-on video and some official images, picked up by Kanzhaji, Jasper Ellens and @OsitaLV, have revealed the drone's likely design, which includes a new dual camera.

But what are the finer details of how that dual camera will perform? And will European drone fans hear anything more about how DJI is planning to solve the EU's drone classification conundrum with the Mavic 3?

Expect all of these questions and more to be answered in the DJI Mavic 3 livestream later today (or tomorrow morning, for those in the UK and Australia).

How to watch the DJI Mavic 3 launch

The DJI Mavic 3 launch will kick off at 10pm EDT on Thursday November 4, which works out as 2am GMT / 12pm AEDT on November 5 for those in the UK and Australia.

The livestream will be hosted on YouTube, and a holding page has now been posted on DJI's YouTube channel, which we've also embedded below.

If you're a tad early, YouTube does handily let you set reminders for when livestreams are happening – just click the 'set reminder' button on the events page and you'll get an email when it's about to start.

What to expect from the DJI Mavic 3 launch

We've seen a lot of leaks for the DJI Mavic 3, but the official launch will go into much finer detail about specs like the drone's main camera.

This camera is expected to combine a 20MP Four Thirds sensor (with a 24mm f/2.8-f/11 lens) with a 12MP telephoto camera with a 1/2in sensor, offering a 160mm equivalent focal length (or 7x optical zoom). If so, that would be a huge upgrade on the Mavic 2 Pro's 1-inch sensor, and would also see it adopt some of the versatility of the Mavic 2 Zoom.

But there are still lots of details we don't know about the Mavic 3. Leaked pricing suggests it will be expensive (at around $2,299 / £2,049 / AU$3,549 for the base model), but this is from potentially inaccurate conversions from Chinese prices.

(Image credit: DroneXL)

Then there are software-related features, like obstacle avoidance and automated flying modes, plus the question of how DJI will address the issue of the EU's transition to its new (but so far unconfirmed) class system for drones, which comes into effect from January 2023. Is the Mavic 3 destined to become a 'legacy' drone, or could it potentially be given a retrospective class label?

It'll be interesting to see if DJI addresses the latter question directly. But either way, the Mavic 3 launch is likely to be essential viewing for drone and tech fans.