How to watch the Tony Awards: live stream the show and ceremony online from anywhere

For sheer pomp and bombast, there's nothing quite like the Tony Awards. And the glitziest night on the theater calendar promises to be louder, brighter and shinier than ever this year, as the ceremony returns to Radio City Music Hall and its traditional June slot, to celebrate the first full Broadway season since everything was ravaged by Covid. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tony Awards live stream online wherever you are.
Date: Sunday, June 12
Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST
Venue: Radio City Music Hall, New York City
Live stream: watch CBS with a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | CTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU)
Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Ariana DeBose, who earned a Tony Award nomination for her turn as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and achieved global recognition for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story, is on hosting duties, and what a supporting cast she has by her side.
Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain, Laurence Fishburne, Sarah Paulson, Tony Shalhoub, Samuel L. Jackson and, of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda are amongst the award presenters. The three-hour extravaganza will also feature performances from the casts of several of this year's awards favorites, including A Strange Loop, MJ, and Paradise Square – the Best Musical front-runners that have swept up 31 Tony nominations between them.
There's going to be more skits and teeth than you can wave your jazziest jazz hands at. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tony Awards live stream from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the Tony Awards nominees and performers further down the page.
How to watch the Tony Awards in the US
The 2022 Tony Awards are airing on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday evening. This is the first time the ceremony is being shown live on the west coast.
If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.
Watch the Tony Awards 2022 without cable in the US
Cord cutters can watch the Tony Awards on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) without the need for cable TV.
To watch a Tony Awards live stream on Paramount Plus, you'll need a subscription to the ad-free Premium package, which costs $9.99 per month and includes your local live CBS station.
There's also a $4.99 per month Essential package that doesn't include your local live CBS station, and therefore won't let you watch the Tony Awards live. Instead, you'll be able to watch the event on-demand after it ends.
Whichever tier you subscribe to, there's a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) to take advantage of.
You can also tune into the one-hour pre-show, which is exclusive to Paramount Plus and begins at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
The platform is bursting with top shows like the Halo TV series (opens in new tab), 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (opens in new tab), all things Star Trek, and live sports action from CBS.
Another alternative is to watch CBS on an over-the-top streaming service, and our recommendation would be FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $64.99 a month.
How to watch a 2022 Tony Awards live stream from outside your country
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 Tony Awards from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream the Tony Awards online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Tony Awards 2022 online from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
How to watch Tony Awards 2022 online in Canada
Broadway theater fans based in Canada can watch the 2022 Tony Awards on CTV (opens in new tab) at the same time that it airs in the US. That's 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday.
If you're not going to be in front of a TV, you can live stream the Tony Awards via CTV's on-demand service (opens in new tab).
Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're out of luck.
Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.
How to watch Tony Awards 2022 online in Australia
Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the 2022 Tony Awards in Australia, with the show set to begin at 10am AEST on Monday morning.
However, at the time of writing it isn't clear if viewers in Australia will be able to watch the awards live or on a slight delay. The one-hour pre-show is also coming to the platform on the same day.
A subscription starts at AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.
Can I live stream Tony Awards 2022 in the UK?
Unfortunately for Broadway fans based in Blighty, there's no official broadcaster for the 2022 Tony Awards in the UK. On the bright side, that means there's no need to stay up for a show that starts at 1am BST on Sunday night...
Still, if you're still keen to try out your luck, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above.
The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.
2022 Tony Awards performances
- The cast of A Strange Loop
- The cast of Company
- The cast of Girl from the North Country
- The cast of MJ
- The cast of Mr. Saturday Night
- The cast of The Music Man
- The cast of Paradise Square
- The cast of Six
- Bernadette Peters
- New York City Gay Men's Chorus
- Billy Porter
- The 2007 cast of Spring Awakening
2022 Tony Awards nominations
Best Play
- Clyde's – Lynn Nottage
- Hangmen – Martin McDonagh
- Skeleton Crew – Dominique Morisseau
- The Lehman Trilogy – Stefano Massini and Ben Power
- The Minutes – Tracy Letts
Best Musical
- A Strange Loop
- Girl from the North Country
- MJ
- Mr. Saturday Night
- Paradise Square
- Six
Best Revival of a Play
- American Buffalo
- For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf
- How I Learned to Drive
- Take Me Out
- Trouble in Mind
Best Revival of a Musical
- Caroline, or Change
- Company
- The Music Man
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
- Simon Russell Beale – The Lehman Trilogy as Henry Lehman
- Adam Godley – The Lehman Trilogy as Mayer Lehman
- Adrian Lester – The Lehman Trilogy as Emanuel Lehman
- David Morse – How I Learned to Drive as Uncle Peck
- Sam Rockwell – American Buffalo as Teach
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Lackawanna Blues as Various
- David Threlfall – Hangmen as Harry Wade
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
- Gabby Beans – The Skin of Our Teeth as Sabina
- LaChanze – Trouble in Mind as Wiletta Mayer
- Ruth Negga – Macbeth as Lady Macbeth
- Deirdre O'Connell – Dana H. as Dana H.
- Mary-Louise Parker – How I Learned to Drive as Li'l Bit
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
- Billy Crystal – Mr. Saturday Night as Buddy Young Jr.
- Myles Frost – MJ as MJ
- Hugh Jackman – The Music Man as Harold Hill
- Rob McClure – Mrs. Doubtfire as Daniel Hillard / Euphegenia Doubtfire
- Jaquel Spivey – A Strange Loop as Usher
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
- Sharon D. Clarke – Caroline, or Change as Caroline Thibodeaux
- Carmen Cusack – Flying Over Sunset as Clare Boothe Luce
- Sutton Foster – The Music Man as Marian Paroo
- Joaquina Kalukango – Paradise Square as Nelly O'Brien
- Mare Winningham – Girl from the North Country as Elizabeth Laine
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
- Alfie Allen – Hangmen as Mooney
- Chuck Cooper – Trouble in Mind as Sheldon Forrester
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Take Me Out as Mason Marzac
- Ron Cephas Jones – Clyde's as Montrellous
- Michael Oberholtzer – Take Me Out as Shane Mungitt
- Jesse Williams – Take Me Out as Darren Lemming
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
- Uzo Aduba – Clyde's as Clyde
- Rachel Dratch – POTUS as Stephanie
- Kenita R. Miller – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf as Lady in Red
- Phylicia Rashad – Skeleton Crew as Faye
- Julie White – POTUS as Harriet
- Kara Young – Clyde's as Letitia
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
- Matt Doyle – Company as Jamie
- Sidney DuPont – Paradise Square as Washington Henry
- Jared Grimes – Funny Girl as Eddie Ryan
- John-Andrew Morrison – A Strange Loop as Thought 4
- A. J. Shively – Paradise Square as Owen Duignan
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
- Jeannette Bayardelle – Girl from the North Country as Mrs. Neilsen
- Shoshana Bean – Mr. Saturday Night as Susan Young
- Jayne Houdyshell – The Music Man as Eulalie McKechnie Shinn
- L Morgan Lee – A Strange Loop as Thought 1
- Patti LuPone – Company as Joanne
- Jennifer Simard – Company as Sarah
Best Direction of a Play
- Lileana Blain-Cruz – The Skin of Our Teeth
- Camille A. Brown – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf
- Sam Mendes – The Lehman Trilogy
- Neil Pepe – American Buffalo
- Les Waters – Dana H.
Best Direction of a Musical
- Jamie Armitage and Lucy Moss – Six
- Stephen Brackett – A Strange Loop
- Marianne Elliott – Company
- Conor McPherson – Girl from the North Country
- Christopher Wheeldon – MJ
Best Book of a Musical
- A Strange Loop – Michael R. Jackson
- Girl from the North Country – Conor McPherson
- MJ – Lynn Nottage
- Mr. Saturday Night – Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel
- Paradise Square – Christina Anderson, Larry Kirwan, and Craig Lucas
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- A Strange Loop – Michael R. Jackson (music and lyrics)
- Flying Over Sunset – Tom Kitt (music) and Michael Korie (lyrics)
- Mr. Saturday Night – Jason Robert Brown (music) and Amanda Green (lyrics)
- Paradise Square – Masi Asare and Nathan Tysen (lyrics) and Jason Howland (music)
- Six – Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (music and lyrics)
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Beowulf Boritt – POTUS
- Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong – Skeleton Crew
- Es Devlin – The Lehman Trilogy
- Anna Fleischle – Hangmen
- Scott Pask – American Buffalo
- Adam Rigg – The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions – Flying Over Sunset
- Bunny Christie – Company
- Arnulfo Maldonado – A Strange Loop
- Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini – MJ
- Allen Moyer – Paradise Square
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Montana Levi Blanco – The Skin of Our Teeth
- Sarafina Bush – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf
- Emilio Sosa – Trouble in Mind
- Jane Greenwood – Plaza Suite
- Jennifer Moeller – Clyde's
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Fly Davis – Caroline, or Change
- Toni-Leslie James – Paradise Square
- William Ivey Long – Diana
- Santo Loquasto – The Music Man
- Gabriella Slade – Six
- Paul Tazewell – MJ
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Joshua Carr – Hangmen
- Jiyoun Chang – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf
- Jon Clark – The Lehman Trilogy
- Jane Cox – Macbeth
- Yi Zhao – The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Neil Austin – Company
- Tim Deiling – Six
- Donald Holder – Paradise Square
- Natasha Katz – MJ
- Bradley King – Flying Over Sunset
- Jen Schriever – A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Dominic Bilkey and Nick Powell – The Lehman Trilogy
- Justin Ellington – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf
- Mikhail Fiksel – Dana H.
- Palmer Hefferan – The Skin of Our Teeth
- Mikaal Sulaiman – Macbeth
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Simon Baker – Girl from the North Country
- Paul Gatehouse – Six
- Ian Dickinson for Autograph – Company
- Drew Levy – A Strange Loop
- Gareth Owen – MJ
Best Choreography
- Camille A. Brown – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf
- Warren Carlyle – The Music Man
- Carrie-Anne Ingrouille – Six
- Bill T. Jones – Paradise Square
- Christopher Wheeldon – MJ
Best Orchestrations
- David Cullen – Company
- Tom Curran – Six
- Simon Hale – Girl from the North Country
- David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb – MJ
- Charlie Rosen – A Strange Loop