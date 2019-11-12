How to watch The Mandalorian online – stream the new Star Wars show

You've read the fan rumors, memorized the cast list and watched the trailer a few dozen times – and you are 100% ready to watch The Mandalorian online.

And now, at long last, it has arrived. On November 12, the long awaited Disney Plus service officially launched, and with it a whole new Star Wars adventure began with the first episode of The Mandalorian.

Again, if you're reading this article, then you probably don't need us to tell you what to expect from The Mandalorian. Set seven years after the end of the original film trilogy, and long before the arrival of Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren in the new movies, The Mandalorian will be the first live-action Star Wars TV show, and follow a lone hero from the same homeworld as fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett. The eight-episode first season has Iron Man director Jon Favreau at the helm and the likes of Carl Weathers and Gina Carano in the cast – so it's unsurprising that anticipation is feverishly high, with Disney drip-feeding episodes on a weekly basis.

So how do you watch The Mandalorian online? The answer is... it depends. But keep reading and we'll explain all you need to know about getting a stream.

How to watch The Mandalorian in the US and Canada

The Mandalorian – when is it on? We like your style Disney Plus! Rather than put The Mandalorian out there all at the same time, it's gone down the old-fashioned route of releasing standalone episodes. Episode 1 went on to the service on November 12, with number 2 on November 15. From there, it's every Friday – with the season finale taking place on a festive December 27.

You lucky people! The Mandalorian is all yours and you can even watch it for free. How? Let us to explain.

Along with the Netherlands, North America is the first place to enjoy the riches of Disney Plus and the service is now live – meaning you can head to the site to sign up now and start watching straight away.

But even better news is that you can get a 7-day FREE TRIAL to Disney Plus, meaning you can check out The Mandalorian and the wealth of the service's other content without paying a dime.

Disney Plus will have apps for iOS and Android (of course), and will be available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Can I watch The Mandalorian while overseas?

For now, Disney Plus has only been launched in the US, Canada and, rather bizarrely, the Netherlands. So that means you'll have to wait if you're in Australia and New Zealand until November 19, and even longer in the UK and Europe as the go-live date is set as for March 31, 2020.

So if you're travelling – whether for business or pleasure – and try to log in to your Disney Plus account, you'll soon discover that you're geo-blocked. That is, the service restricts you from watching when abroad.

Usually, we'd boldly say: "No worries! Just use a VPN and change your IP address to one back at home." (And very sound advice that normally is, too). But as far as we can tell, Disney has completely VPN-proofed itself...

...for now. If there's one thing that VPN providers love, it's a challenge – and we wouldn't be surprised if we hear soon that somebody like our #1 rated service ExpressVPN comes up with a solution.

