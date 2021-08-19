How to watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal

Publisher Activision Blizzard, responsible for the game this article refers to, is currently embroiled in ongoing litigation in regards to claims reporting a workplace culture that allegedly enabled acts of sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination. Read our Activision Blizzard lawsuit timeline of events for ongoing coverage of the events.

It may have been the worst kept secret in gaming, but Call of Duty: Vanguard is now official, having been announced by Activision via a brief teaser trailer. There have been a number of leaks running up to the game's announcement, but now we know it's official and set in World War 2.

This time, Sledgehammer Games has taken over developmental duties. It's the company's first CoD in charge since 2017's Call of Duty: WW2. As such, Sledgehammer should be the best fit for another World War 2 focused Call of Duty.

As was the case with last year's entry, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard's full reveal will take place within Call of Duty: Warzone, the popular battle-royale, being supported by an in-game campaign known as the Battle of Verdansk.

When does the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal start?

If you want to tune in to the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal, you'll need to do so in the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale. If you still need to, the game can be downloaded for free via the PlayStation Store on PS4 and PS5, the Microsoft Store on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, or on PC via the Battle.net launcher.

The initial reveal will take place in Warzone on Thursday, August 19 at 10:30am PDT / 1:30pm EDT / 6:30pm BST / 7:30pm CEST. Australian players will need to be night owls, however, and tune in on Friday, August 20 at 1:30am AWST / 3:30am AEST.

Fear not if you're unable to catch the reveal live in-game, as Activision and official Call of Duty channels are bound to have the trailer uploaded through YouTube and social media soon after the event takes place.

We definitely recommend logging into Warzone well ahead of time. The game's servers are likely to be extremely busy, and queue times could balloon as the reveal draws closer. By logging in before the event is scheduled, you stand a much better chance of securing your place during the reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How will the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal take place?

During last year's reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone players were tasked with a few minor objectives before being told to gather at the Verdansk stadium. It was here that the trailer for last year's title was played.

We imagine a similar occurrence will play out for the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal, and we expect players will have to jump through a few gameplay-related hoops before the trailer goes live, as evidenced by the following tweet from the official Call of Duty account.

Command has sent a care package, but you've got to be at the #BattleofVerdansk to claim it. Drop in 8/19 - 10:30am PT👀 the brief for more intel pic.twitter.com/UxooK9q8VzAugust 17, 2021 See more

The Battle of Verdansk event kicks off at the same times as listed above, so it's possible players will be encouraged to complete these objectives before the Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer is revealed.

Taking part in the Battle of Verdansk is certainly worth it if you're a regular player, though, as several rewards will unlock for your participation. These include new weapon and knife blueprints, a bike skin, timepiece and more.